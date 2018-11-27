John Noblin Steps down as Blues director

In a social media post last night, longtime Mississippi Blues Marathon Director John Noblin announced that he was stepping down.

In the post, he wrote: "For all my runner friends out there, I wanted to let everyone know that, after 11 great years, I have stepped down as Director of the Mississippi Blues Marathon. I truly appreciate all the support and encouragement many of you provided over the years. It was an honor and a pleasure to grow the race into something folks around here could enjoy and be proud of. Premier Event Management has assumed ownership, management, and direction of the event and I wish them the best."

John Sewell, who also has been involved in the race, is stepping down as well.

The marathon is held each January in the capital city and attracts thousands of runners and walkers from across the country. The inagural race was in 2008.

The 2019 race is slated for January 26.