Johnny Black seeking State Representative position for District 73

Much like President Donald Trump, Johnny Black comes from a business background rather than a political background. A proven business leader for decades in the health club industry, Black was involved in developing two fitness centers in Madison County and several others throughout the metro area.

These fitness centers created hundreds of jobs, served many thousands of members, and afforded ownership a unique ability to work with a variety of people and problem solve.

“Over the course of my business career I have employed thousands of Mississippians,” Black said. “I know what it is like to sign the front of a paycheck and what employers are looking for when it comes to the business climate. Reasonable regulations, low taxes, sound infrastructure, and an educated workforce are essential to job creation. Governor Phil Bryant and our conservative leadership have done an excellent job creating a pro-jobs environment, and I want to help build on that success.”

Now Black is running for District 73 state representative.

Black has worked with every level of community leadership to design, build, and run successful businesses. More importantly, he understands the many needs of small businesses and can help craft legislation to improve the business environment in Madison County and throughout the state of Mississippi.

“As a businessman, I believe government should treat taxpayer dollars like it is their own money,” Black continued. “After all, our government only has money that was first earned by you, the hard-working men and women of Mississippi. As your state representative, I will work to find ways to save you money, make government more efficient, and ensure Madison County continues being Mississippi’s economic engine.”

Johnny is married to Amelie Black, his wife of 21 years. They have two children, John Louis and Madeleine. They attend St. Richard Catholic Church.

Mississippi’s Republican primary election will be held on Tuesday, August 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.