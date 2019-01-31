LOHO residents establish neighborhood association

LOHO’s efforts to combat crime and improve quality of life continue to move forward.

Recently, about 80 homeowners turned out for a meeting at the River Hills Club to support forming a neighborhood association.

At the meeting, residents approved bylaws, voted for a board of directors and agreed to pay to install security cameras at the neighborhood’s busiest entrances.

Association president John Morgan Hughes was pleased with the meeting’s turnout.

“We took four votes – one to ratify the bylaws, one to elect the board of directors. We voted for a one-time initial assessment to put toward cameras and annual dues,” he said. “The board is going door-to-door this weekend. We expect (to have) 150 paying members.”

The board includes Hughes, vice president Rob Peeples, treasurer Marsha Wade, secretary Betsy Latham, and members John Lange, Sara Gleason, Amye Bell, Charles Waterloo, Scott Wilson, Patrick Casey, Caroline Grenfell and Mona Couey.

LOHO is bordered by Meadowbrook Road in the north, Eastover Drive in the south, the I-55 North frontage road to the west and Ridgewood Road to the east. The area includes about 240 single-family homes.

“Via e-mail, we have probably received about 150 commitments from people who are going to be dues-paying members,” Hughes said. “That’s 70 percent voluntary participation, which is very good.”

Plans are to install surveillance cameras at all 11 of the neighborhood’s entrances by December. The first phase will include installing them at LOHO’s six busiest entrances.

There will be “two off of Eastover, three off Meadowbrook and one off of Ridgewood,” he said. “Prospectively, they will be at Roxbury Road, Northeast Drive, Crestview Drive and Douglass Drive.

The cameras will be paid for with an initial $250 investment from homeowners. Future improvements in the neighborhood will be funded with the association’s annual dues.

“The beautiful thing is JPD tells us they are a good tool for (deterring crime).”

The group is coming together more than a year after Hughes was twice burglarized in his home, located on Highland Circle Drive. In both cases, Hughes was asleep inside at the time.