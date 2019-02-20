Federal money earmarked for road projects on Northside

Approximately $10,220,940 has been awarded to Jackson, Madison County, and Ridgeland to fund transportation projects in the area.

These eight projects are part of the 31 metro-area transportation projects that were funded thanks to a $32.7 million Federal Service Transportation Block (FSTB) grant.

The Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) recently announced projects Jackson Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) selected for funding.

The projects are aimed at reducing congestion and improving safety for the traveling public.

Of the 51 applications requesting more than $67 million in funding, eight were picked for the Northside.

MPO had enough funds available to fund the top 31 rated projects. Cities and counties receiving the $32.7 million in transportation funding will provide more than $11.2 million in local matching funds.

After grading and evaluation based on the project type, the following projects were selected for Jackson: Meadowbrook Road mill and overlay, I-55 West/Northbrook Drive; and State Street mill and overlay, Sheppard to Briarwood Drive.

Funding for these projects total $2,669,746 and $1,583,723 respectively.

Madison County will receive $2,591,971 for widening, realignment and intersection improvements from Red Fox Road to Stribling Road Extension.

Ridgeland will receive $954,000 for traffic signal equipment improvements at multiple locations citywide. The city will also get $1,351,000 to fund new traffic signals on Highland Colony Parkway at Renaissance Driveway three, Renaissance Driveway four and at Lake Harbour Drive.

Approximately $1,070,500 will go to Ridgeland for traffic signal upgrades on Highway 51 at Lake Harbour Drive, in addition to intersection improvements.

“One important thing to note is this process is one step further toward implementation of a federally required Regional Transportation Plan,” Mike Monk, CEO of CMPDD, said in a release. “Each project selected represents only a small piece of a much larger long-term transportation plan.”

According to MPO, the scoring criteria for each project type varies slightly, but in general, projects were rated based on:

• Whether or not the project provided more than the minimum required local matching funds.

• What percentage of the total funds available did the project request? Projects requesting the least amount of federal funding received priority.

• Whether or not the project is ready to go to construction. Projects ready to proceed to construction were given priority over projects that may still have design work and/or utility and right-of-way factors to address.

• In addition, projects were evaluated on elements specific to each project category such as pavement condition, daily traffic volume, bridge ratings, or travel time delays.

FSTB is a federal-aid transportation program that provides funding to the MPO to be dispersed to area municipalities and counties to fund transportation improvements.

MPO officials’ focus this year was to provide funding to projects that would require relatively shorter timeframes, while also addressing safety, pavement condition, and congestion concerns.

Applications were sent in October 2018.

For more information about the MPO transportation planning process, visit the MPO website.