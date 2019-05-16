More work scheduled for State Street

If all goes according to plan, contractors could begin repaving yet another section of North State Street by mid-August.

The city of Jackson was awaiting state approval last week to begin advertising for bids to repave the roadway between Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Fortification Street.

Once the state signs off on the plans, the city can begin advertising for a contractor.

Engineers say a contractor could be brought on this summer, and work could commence by the middle of August.

“The project is 100 percent designed. It’s at MDOT pending authorization for construction,” said Chad Edwards, an engineer with Waggoner Engineering.

Waggoner and AJA Consulting were brought on in 2017 to draw up plans for the project, which is being funded by a roughly $1.4 million federal transportation grant.

In all, the project is expected to cost around $4.22 million, with the remaining funds coming from the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

Because federal dollars are being used, final plans have to be signed off on by MDOT, the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Edwards provided an update on the project at the one-percent oversight commission’s May meeting.

“It is an asphalt overlay but a lot of other elements will go into it,” he said.

Work will include milling and overlaying a roughly one-mile stretch of roadway, with work being done under traffic. Contractors will also do base repairs, repair and replace curb and gutters, upgrade traffic signal vehicle detection systems and replace pedestrian ramps and sidewalks.

All sidewalks and ramps will be brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act specifications, Edwards explained.

He provided the commission with an overview of the street’s condition, pointing to broken sidewalks near the Fortification Street McDonald’s, as well as clogged storm drains and gutters that were no longer in line with the street’s surface.

In those places, contractors will raise the curbs up, lower the asphalt level of the street to help improve storm drainage, one of the major contributors to the road’s decline.

He said the worst area was in front of the Cabot Lodge hotel and pointed to an area that will have to be dug up down to the base and completely rebuilt.

“It’s generally deteriorating … asphalt has reached the end of its useful life,” he said. “Hopefully this will make it a much safer and smoother drive.”

Edwards said construction would take six to seven months to complete. Temporary lane closures are expected.

The section is traveled by approximately 18,000 vehicles a day and serves Millsaps College, First Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Day School and other entities.

In all, nearly $30.3 million in state, local and federal funds have been allocated for North State repaving and reconstruction.

Work is currently under way on the TIGER Grant project, which includes rebuilding the roadway from Sheppard Road to Hartfield Street. Another $4.98 million has been allocated to repave State from Fortification to Capital Street as part of the Capitol Complex Improvement District; and earlier this year, the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District set awarded Jackson $1.6 million to repave the roadway from Sheppard north to Briarwood Drive.