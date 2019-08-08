MUW alumni association selects three Northsiders to lead group for 2019/2020

The Mississippi University for Women Alumni Association has elected three Northside alumni as leaders of the association for 2019-2020.

They include Kristi Hipp Mosley, Kimberly Griffin and Barbara Travis.

Mosley brings more than 20 years’ experience where she has served on advisory boards and women’s leadership development councils and received numerous awards. Currently, she is executive sales specialist with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. She and her husband, Brett, also are owners of KM Holdings, LLC, a privately held land development company.

She served a three-year term on the MUWAA board and a year as president-elect before she was elected president. During this time, she was chair of the Special Events Committee. She is an active member of the Jackson Metro Chapter, a member of the Mannsdale Upper Elementary School PTO and the GROW Women’s professional organization.

Griffin is the associate publisher of the Jackson Free Press. She is involved in many community organizations and has served as committee chairperson and/or board member for the following organizations: the Junior League of Jackson, the Mississippi Boy Choir, the Greater Jackson Chamber Ambassador Council, Millsaps Arts and Lecture Series, Craftsmen Guild of Mississippi, the Association of Alternative Media and the Rho Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc.

She is also a 2018 graduate of Leadership Mississippi. She is an active member of Wells United Methodist Church in Jackson and serves in various leadership positions for the church. Griffin also is an active member of the Jackson Metro Chapter of the MUWAA.

Travis is the president of the Jackson Metro Chapter. She is a certified economic and community developer and has served in a number of local and state developmental positions, including director of economic development for Rankin County and executive director of the Mississippi World Trade Center.

She owns MarketLynx Consulting, which focuses on corporate and community marketing and public relations, economic and community development, and organizational effectiveness.

In addition, she serves on advisory boards for the Metro Jackson Salvation Army, Merit Health River Oaks Hospital, Mississippi Opera Association, New Day Mississippi and Millsaps College Arts and Lecture Series. She served as the 2015-2016 Governor of Rotary District 6820.