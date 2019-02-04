Stock Photo

New Tornado Siren up on the Northside

Mon, 02/04/2019 - 8:37am

Northsiders should have better warning of approaching storms, following the recent installation of three new storm sirens.

Hinds County recently completed the installation of three new sirens, including one in Northeast Jackson. One is located at the corner of Old Canton Road and Northtown Drive, north of Christ United Methodist Church. Others are located in Northwest Jackson near Lake Hico and in front of Chastain Middle School.

“It gives a total of 70 in the county,” Hinds County District One Supervisor Robert Graham said. “We are 99 percent covered (in District One).

The sirens cost approximately $100,000 and can be heard from 2.5 miles away, Graham said. The devices were installed by a local company.

