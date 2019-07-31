Rebel Rescue

Jackson public works crew arrived Wednesday morning and put a second clamp on the 60-year-old cast iron water pipe running under Rebel Drive in Jackson's LOHO neighborhood. The first clamp failed during the night, causing a small geyser of water and chunks of Yazoo clay. The crew said this was a typical repair that is happening more frequently as the old pipe deteriorates. It would take hundreds of millions of dollars to replace all the old pipes in the city so case-by-case repairs are the city's only alternative at this time.