recognized

St. Andrew’s honors trustees

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently welcomed former chairs of the St. Andrew’s Board of Trustees with a lunch in the school’s Early Childhood Center. Head of School Tom Sheppard spoke to these leaders about the school’s new Vision for the Future and how St. Andrew’s will continue to lead the way in education. Honored were (from left, back) Sheppard, Rob Farr, Tommy Williams, Wilson Montjoy, Vaughan McRae; (front) Ravi Raju, Patty Christie, Stephanie Scott, Bill Ray, Buster Bailey, and David Sanders.