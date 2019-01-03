Renaissance to feature new show fountain, theater and Costco

The second and third phases of Renaissance are on track to be finished next year, complete with another show fountain and Malco theater.

The city of Ridgeland director of community development Alan Hart said, based on reports from the developer, that phase two of Renaissance should be open by summer or fall of 2019.

The Costco portion of phase three and four should be complete by next summer.

The centerpiece of the 115,000 square-foot development will be a new show fountain, which will be designed and constructed by Outside the Lines (OTL).

OTL is a construction company that specializes in designing one-of-a-kind water features, rockwork and themed environments.

The fountain is intended to be the “entertainment hotspot” and gathering space at Renaissance.

According to J. Wickham Zimmerman, the CEO of OTL, this will be the first retail show fountain of this magnitude in the state.

“The property’s thoughtful design and careful tenant mix will be bolstered by our choreographed and engaging fountain, which will deliver a unique visual and concert-quality experience to attract both new and return guests,” Zimmerman said.

The fountain will honor the state of Mississippi with a creative design twist.

Zimmerman said it is inspired by the two interwoven “S” that appear in the state logo and will be equipped with audio, lighting and other effects.

With 62 nozzles that have the ability to shoot water up to 35 feet in the air, the fountain will deliver customized shows.

It will also be outfitted with robotic, multi-axis nozzles and illuminated by over 200 color-changing LED lights.

The central foundation jet will be able to reach a height of 100 feet and be visible from I-55. The hope is that the visibility will bring more guests to the area.

A new six-screen boutique theater is also under construction as a part of Renaissance.

The new Malco theater is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019. It is intended to anchor the second phase of the development.

The theater will be located at the entrance of the new synchronized water and music feature.

The building, clocking in at 25,000 square feet, will feature six all-luxury recliner auditoriums with reserved seating, state of the art surround sound and audio systems in select auditoriums.

While patrons watch a movie, they will have access to a grill option, which will include gourmet quick-casual selections, as well as a bar with beer, wine and cocktails.

Additional amenities such as reloadable gift cards, birthday parties, group discounts, corporate rentals and worship space will also be available.

For added customer convenience, lobby kiosks will allow for online and advance ticketing redemption, so patrons can “skip the box office line.”

“Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased and fortunate to have the Malco brand as a part of its merchandising mix. It will truly enrich the entertainment component of the Renaissance experience,” said Andrew Mattiace, co-owner and developer of the center.