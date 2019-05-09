Ridgewood Road blocked by tree

By ANTHONY WARREN,
Thu, 05/09/2019 - 2:57pm

All four lanes of Ridgewood Road are blocked, just in time for school to let out.

A tree fell down, blocking all four lanes near Ridgewood Road and Northside Drive, as a result of today’s storms.

Power lines and other utilities were taken out with the fall. Vehicles were being forced to turn around, and all lanes were blocked.

Down lines were blocking Culleywood Drive at Ridgewood.

It was not known when the tree would be removed. Traffic lights were out at Sheffield Drive and Ridgewood.

As of 3:30, Entergy had reported approximately 1,130 out of power in Hinds County, according to Entergy spokeswoman Mara Hartmann. She did not say when power would be restored.

