Special services scheduled at area churches for Christmas

Churches across Jackson, Ridgeland and Madison are hosting services on Christmas Eve, and some on Christmas day, to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Some services are scheduled early in the evening, while others will offer later options.

St. James Episcopal Church, St. Richard Catholic Church and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral will all hold early evening and late-night services.

There will be three Christmas Eve service options at St. James Episcopal Church. The children’s service will be at 3 p.m., followed by services at 5:50 and 11 p.m.

On December 24, St. Richard Catholic Church will have services at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and midnight. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. on Christmas morning.

St. Andrew’s will offer three options starting with the children’s service at 3 p.m. The other two services will begin with a choral prelude at 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. followed by the services at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. respectively.

St. Andrew’s Christmas day service will be held at 10 a.m.

Three afternoon services have been announced for Christ United Methodist Church. The services will take place on Christmas Eve at noon, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Northminster Baptist Church pre-service music will begin at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. A candlelight communion service will begin following the music at 5:30 p.m.

Childcare will be available.

Covenant Presbyterian Church invites Northsiders to join in a special Christmas Eve candlelight service of lessons and carols beginning at 5 p.m.

Bellwether Church will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Jackson’s Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 4 p.m.

Carols by Candlelight will be broadcast on WJTV at 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 3 p.m. on Christmas day.

First Presbyterian Church of Jackson will celebrate with a family carols worship service at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve, Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church will have a candlelight service at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary. There will be a nursery available.

Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church

Come will host the Feast of Our Lord’s Nativity on Christmas Eve.

The children’s service is at 4 p.m. and will include an abbreviated Holy Eucharist with children’s sermon.

The 6 p.m. service is a regular Holy Eucharist with a soloist and prelude beginning at 5:35 p.m.

The 10:30 p.m. service will feature the full choir, a prelude beginning at 10:05 p.m., and all the highest Anglican traditions, including incense.

First Baptist Church of Madison’s Christmas Eve service will begin at 4 p.m.

St. Francis Catholic Church will have children’s Christmas Eve mass on Monday, December 24 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve mass will take begin at 8 p.m.

There will be two service options for mass on Christmas day. One will begin at 8 a.m., followed by another at 10:30 a.m.

Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison will host Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Broadmoor invites everyone to join in this special family-friendly service.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Madison’s Christmas Eve service will begin at 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve candlelight communion services at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Madison will be held at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

First Baptist in Ridgeland will host its Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. in the worship center.

A communion service will be held at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve at First United Methodist Church of Ridgeland.

Pinelake Church of Madison will host two Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Preschool Ministry will be available.

The services will include “music, communion and a message that will live beyond the Christmas season.”