Suspect arrested in LOHO home invasion

By ANTHONY WARREN,
Mon, 11/12/2018 - 2:33pm

Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a recent home invasion on the Northside.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, November 8, in the 4000 block of Northeast Drive.

According to the father one of the home’s occupants, the suspects came into the home, tied up his son’s friend and held him at gunpoint.

“They took his truck and were planning to loot the contents of the house,” the father wrote in a neighborhood e-mail. “I came home and saw something fishy was up. Fortunately, I didn’t go inside and my arrival caused two black males to flee in the stole car they arrived in … and my son’s friend’s truck.”

The truck was a grey Toyota Tacoma. On Friday evening, a beat officer in Precinct Three spotted the vehicle, a suspect jumped out of the vehicle and went into a nearby house, said Precinct Four Cmdr. Keith Freeman.

The suspect barricaded himself in the house and eventually went to sleep. Police later entered the home and found the suspect asleep in a bed, Freeman said.

Freeman said the suspect was still behind bars at press time, and warrants were being issued for others involved. Charges were still pending.

The name of the individual had not been released at press time.

 

