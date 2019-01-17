Car Crash at Maywood Mart

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  313 reads
Thu, 01/17/2019 - 5:07pm

A Northside woman was shaken up this afternoon after driving her vehicle into a store at Maywood Mart.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

The woman crashed into a storefront between Smoothie King and Moe’s restaurant.

The woman told a bystander that she was okay, and no injuries were apparent. She appeared to be driving a red Acura, but the vehicle’s make and model were not clear.

The storefront was currently vacant.

Police had just arrived on the scene.

