Jackson dismisses charges against Siemens parent company, case against local firm still pending

By ANTHONY WARREN,
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 10:06am

Jackson case against Siemens and its subcontractors is still going forward.

However, on Monday, the city filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss its case against Siemens AG, the international parent company of Siemens Industry U.S.A.

“We don’t have jurisdiction in that case; the case against all the others still stands,” said Candice Cole, Jackson’s director of communications.

Other firms and individuals named in the case include Chris McNeil, U.S. Consolidated Inc., M.A.C. & Associates LLC, Invision IT Consultants LLC, Garrett Enterprises Consolidated, and John Does 1-10. 

The city entered into mediation with Siemens officials in September. The results of that mediation had not been released at press time.

The city brought suit against Siemens and its subcontractors this summer, citing complications with its $90 million energy performance contract.

The firm was brought on to completely overhaul the city’s water billing system. Work included installing some 60,000 new electronic water meters, creating and implementing a new billing system, and making some infrastructure improvements.

The city is seeking $225 million in the case.

A copy of Monday’s court filing can be found here: https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/dismissal%20in%20Siemen...

