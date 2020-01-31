Process to incorporate Gluckstadt continues, starting 10th year

The start of a new year is typically regarded as time for a fresh start. However, for Gluckstadt residents, 2020 is a new year with the same problems.

Going into 2020, the Gluckstadt community is still facing an issue that began to take shape more than 10 years ago: its fight for incorporation.

The incorporation effort has been going on for a number of years. According to attorney John Scanlon, the effort that eventually led to Gluckstadt’s fight for incorporation began around 2015. However, Gluckstadt residents have been working toward this goal for more than 10 years.

The Gluckstadt incorporators began their petition effort in March 2016 and officially filed the petition for incorporation on January 31, 2017.

When the incorporation papers were filed, more than 73 percent of registered voters in the proposed city of Gluckstadt signed in support of the plan.

The incorporation case is ongoing, after Canton filed a cross appeal against the court’s final decree to approve the incorporation of Gluckstadt and the 2018 jurisdictional ruling back in May 2019.

This appeal means the case is going back to trial, a date for which has not been set yet.

Scanlon said the briefs of all appellants – including Peco Foods, Ron Hutchinson and Canton – were due to be filed on January 16, but another extension of time was granted.

“They got 30 additional days already,” Scanlon said. “They’re entitled to 30 more days if they ask the Supreme Court for it – first 20, and then another 10 if they ask again.”

Incorporators are hopeful that a decision will be made in the case this year. However, if oral arguments are requested by the court, the case could extend into 2021.

As the appeal process is lengthy and expensive, the “Citizens for Gluckstadt” have organized ways to collect donations to help cover legal fees and other expenses.

Donations can be made at any Bankplus. The account name is Citizens for Gluckstadt. A paypal link is also available on the website at www.Gluckstadt.net.