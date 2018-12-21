Dear Santa,

I would like dinosaurs, gorillas, airplanes, people, robots, and that’s all I really want.

With love, Porter Jeffreys

Dear Santa,

I am so excited about Christmas! I can’t wait! I love going Christmas shopping and wrapping presents for all my friends & family! This year I would like a bicycle, Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit shoes, Air Pods, a Violin Case, the Ultimate Fort Builder, and a que water bottle. I can’t wait to see what you bring me!

Love, Piper McCalop

Dear Santa,

May name is Sommer Atkins. I want a violin for Christmas.

Love

Sommer Atkins

Dear Santa,

I would like dinosaurs, gorillas, airplanes, people, robots, and that’s all I really want.

With love, Porter Jeffreys

Dear Santa,

I am so excited about Christmas! I can’t wait! I love going Christmas shopping and wrapping presents for all my friends & family! This year I would like a bicycle, Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit shoes, Air Pods, a Violin Case, the Ultimate Fort Builder, and a que water bottle. I can’t wait to see what you bring me!

Love, Piper McCalop

Dear Santa,

May name is Sommer Atkins. I want a violin for Christmas.

Love

Sommer Atkins

Dear Santa Claus,

I can not wait until Christmas plese show some Christmas spirit. I will help you. This is what I want for Christmas this year. A horse if you can not give me a horse can you plese give me the money for it! I also want a scooter without training wheels, bath bomb maker, lip balm maker, ear muffs, a little bit of slime stuff, and a happy family. I want my mom and dad to know I love them so much. They should be able to have a vaction I want them to know they work to hard for us.

Love, Kimlee Lutken

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie Doll House. Actually, a Barbie Camper. Also, I want lipstick, a real phone and Barbie shoes. I’ve been kind of a good girl.

Love,

Mary Hollis Gresham

Dear Santa,

I want Paw Patrol toys and Moana toys.

Love, John Gresham IV

Dear Santa,

I want to ask you how old are you? I want to ask how can you see us at one time? I want to tell thank you for my presents last Christmas. I want to ask for fifa 19 and 18. I want to thank you for having a lot of presents from you.

Love,Jett Ngo

Dear Santa,

I would like a unicorn squshiy. I would like to ask you if you will give me the north pole number? I would like to thank you for all my gifts. One more thing, can I have a glow up gummy bear night light?

Love Catherine Bensler

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. What I really want for Chistmas is a real live unicorn. I have some questions for you. Does Mrs. Claus ever have to fill in for you and do you carry coal in your sack of toys? Just wondering.

Love, Paige McLin

Dear Santa,

I want to tell and ask you things. First, I want to tell you I want a Star Wars scate bord for Christmas. Next, I want to ask you do you have mean elfs? Then, I want to tell you I want a star wars lego set. After That, I want thank you for giving presents to everyone.

Your friend Lily Halter

Dear Santa,

How do you get pets? Have you ever got caught? How many kidz have you been to? How many elvs do you have? Thanks for my fish, santa!

Louv your friend Will Fede

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you that you are my favorite. I want to ask how old our you? I want to thank you for the gifts from last year. I want to tell you that I will allways remember you.

Love, Makaila Faith

Dear Santa,

How old are you? May I have some Christmas socks? My dog needs some bones, could you give her some? Do all elvs help you including mine? Thank you so much for the slipers you gave me last year.

Your friend, Sarah Allin

Dear Santa,

Please give me beter internet conection! How do you have so much stuff in your work shop? Could you please give me some money? How do your elfs make so much toys? Thank you for making Christmas.

Love,

Colin Kear

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents you got me last year. What is it like on the north pole? How many animals live on the north pole? How many elfs do you have? Thank you for bringing all the presents to the world.

Love,

Luke Moore

Dear Santa,

Santa I whant makeup for Christmas. Santa I just love Eell the roes can you bring her please? Santa, Chrismas is my favorite sessin. You know I love Snowflak our class elf. Santa Thank you for the presents! How is Miss claus doing?

Love,

Thara Christian

I Love you Santa

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you that I want middim toys please. I want to ask you how big is your shop? I want to tell you that we movied. I want to ask how big is your bag I want to thank for the nimininis.

Love

Thomas Croft

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of everything you gave me! You are very very nice! I Want to ask you if Im on the good list? Your elfs amazing thing on earth! Is there a Mrs. Santa Clause?

Your very nice friend

Wyatt Brown

Dear Santa,

I want a few toys for Christmas. Do you love your elves? What I also want for Christmas is for all of Jackson’s water pipes and potholls to be fixed. Will you get me a big dry-erase board? Thank you for bringing presents every eyar.

Love, Elle Pharr

Dear Santa,

II want to tell you how you have been so far. I want to ask you if youre doing good? How is your job boing? I want too ask you what gifts I want. I want Super Smashbros. A model Titanic that floats on water a pogo stick, a go cart, a hover board. Knex splattoon 2 octo expansion. Thank you for the gifts you gave me last year.

Your friend,

Brenton King

Dear Santa,

Snowflake has been a good class elf! How is Mrs. Claus doing? Snoflake and Elvis Mrs. Peterson’s elf like to make troble together. Thursday morning the played light tangle! What do you do at the North pole when its not Decmber? Than you for last years present.

Love,

Sydney Shafer

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you that you are the best! I want to ask you for a mini Ipad. I want to tell you last year you gave me a good toy. I want to ask you ware do you live? I want to thank you for thinking I was a good kid.

Love,

Riya Roda

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you I want a Nintendo 2 DS X1 for Christmas. You are so cool and awesome. I want to ask you whut the north pole looks like? How did you find elves and where? I whant to thank you for giving me toys for Christmas.

Love

Hugh Bailey

Dear Santa,

II’ve been good this year. May I have a American girl doll, some roller skates, a stuffed animal of my dog, and a good Christmas. What is it like at the north pole? Do you know my two elves Simon and Ginger?

Thank you for all the good Christmases you’ve gave me. Bye Santa!

Love

Landry Baldwin

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want to tell you that I want a Nintendo switch. I want to tell you that I want a rock kit and a watler kit. And laser x guns star wars legos I want to ask you if I was good? I want a pocket knife how are the reindeer thank you santa for everything

Love,

Ford Boone

Dear Santa,

I hope you come to my house this year. I want to tell Santa. I have been nice this year. I want to tell Santa I have been nice this year. I want to ask Santa, How are you this year? Also I want to ask you for a new toy that is slime I want to thank Santa for bringing me toys last year.

Love

Sarah Kate Crowder

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you do not forget the little ones. I want a real bunny. I want to ask you if I can keep Rodolph for one day and can and can I go to the north pole? I want to thank you for putting me on the nice list every year

Love,

Mila Graham

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you I would like a smart watch. I want to tell you You’re my favorite person in the world.

I want to ask you if you can get me a gaint candy cane that is real? I want to thank you for an elf for the presents And take the sled that I made you.

Love

Ella Hart

Dear Santa,

I want to tell Santa I want a electric lego set. I want to ask santa I have a present. I want a lego set I want to ask santa are you sick? I want to thank santa for giving us all the presents

Love

Rama Kaukarean

Dear Santa,

Have I been good this year? How are the reindeer? May I please have a bracelet maker? May I have smily markers? May I have a LoL May I have a ameraican girl doll? May I have a neon highlighters? May I have Koushys? Where is the north pole? Thank you for everything.

From

Priya Malhotra

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a a good airsoft gun, a golie jersey, new soccer cleats, a soccer ball, football pads and football cleats. I would like to tell you that you are really nice. I would ask you where did you get your elves and where did you get your magic and your reindeer?

Love

Tyler McCain

Dear Santa,

Can I get a gallon of glue and gliter glue. Can I have a toy ring and art supplies. Also I want fluffy and clear and juggly slime. I want to ask if I can get a pet, a Lego set, clay, and new clothes. I want to thank you for all the presents you give us all.

Love,

Shayla Patel

Dear Santa,

I want you to get new HACHIMAL! Santa, I have been good this year. Santa, I want two poopsie suprises and sprae windows too and LoLs. Thank you Santa.

Love Mikki Pathak

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you that you are a good preson. Santa I want another Hatchimal. I want to ask you if you can give me a big hug? How old are you Santa? I want to thank you for my very big Hatchimal.

Love, Caroline Patin

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you I want for Christmas Seafarer Catan and a nerfgun. I also want you to know your elfs are really really cool. I want to ask you what is your favorite elf? I also want to know are you cold in the North Pole? I want to thank you for all the presents. I love all of them.

Love Sanjay Reddy

Dear Santa,

I have been good this past year. I just wan’t to ask you if I could have the biggest stuft animal unicorn in the whole world I wan’t a packet of chakers. I would like the biggest candy cane ever seen.

Love

Parker Reynolds

Dear Santa,

Santa will you come to my home? How are you doing today? I want to ask can I have a football for Christmas plese? Will you get my sister a good presen? I want to thank santa for all of my toy. How are the reindeer and Rudolf.

Yorw friend Henry Smith

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you that I hgave been good all year. I also want to tell you that my elf is very nice and I want him to be mastsheves. I want to ask you what your favorite cookies are? I also want to ask you how many houses do you have to go to? I want to thank you for all the great Christmases.

Love Delia Stephens

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you I want a dirt bike. That runs real gas. I want to tell I want my whole friend and family I want to ask to I want to ask my favorit holiday is Christmas. I want to ask to spend over night at Henry house. I want to thank santa for presents.

Love Alvin Thomas

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I have been good this eyar. Thank you for the everything last year. I have two quistons for you. #1, does rudoph reely have a red nose? #2 are elves sometimes bad? Thank you for the presits.

Sinerly,

Max Newman

Dear Santa,

Have I ever told you that Christmas is my favorite hollidya. I can’t wait for you to come to my house! Also can I have a p.c setne for Christmas. Can you fully recover my mom’s knee. Thank you for all the presents I get from you each year.

Sincerely,

Timy Thomas

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you that my elves are so funny! I also want to tell yo does Mises Cluas make cookes for you? I want to ask you can you write in cursive? I also want to tell you you’re the best! And I want to thank you for giving me a Amarincan girl doll car last year!

Love Sarah Midgett

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today? How is Mrs Claus? How is Rudolph the red nose reindeer? I HAVE NOT DONE Chistmas lst yet. How are all the presents doing? How is all the scout elves doing? I hope you get this letter. Thank you for my presants from last year. Ps. Safe travels.

Love Madelrine McRae

Dear Santa,

I want a kindle coler for Milly and Piper and lights for nest Christmas. I liked what I got last year. How do raindeir fly? Are Elfves realy magical? How do you get arown the world in one night? Thank you for bringing me presents! Merry Christmas!

Love, Sela Campbell

Dear Santa,

My elf Vanessa was being very mischievous. Also I want to tell you our class elf wrote on the board and he is emberresd right now. Can I please have tons of squishies and a toy dog? Also I want to ask how is Mrs. Claus doing? Finally I want to thank you for my trampoline from last year and I love it! Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Daisy Brisby

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you have a safe trip. Is it fun in the Northpole? I want a lot of Sqishys. And I want a dog and a doll so that I can do there hair. Santa thank you for doing this every year.

Your friend, Jai Payton

Dear Santa Claus,

I want to tell you my elf is so kind. I want to ask is it cold? I want to tell you I want a Football, a RoBot, and a Borw Arrow. I want to ask how Rodoff is doing. I want to thank you for giving us presents

William McElroy

Dear Santa Claus,

I want to tell happy Christmas to you I want a book about Elfs on the Shelf. I want to ask are Mrs. Claus cookies good? Also do you like our class? I want to thank you for being kind.

Love,

Vivian Holman

Dear Santa Claus,

I want to tell you my sister would like a Minnie Mouse and I would like 24 dah balls for Cristmas. I want to tell you Suri would like a toy dog and a Minnie Mouse. I want to ask how are you doing? How is Mrs. Claws doing? I want to ask how are the elves doing? How id Rudolph and the raindeer doing? I want to thank you for the toys you gave me last year I realy apreashted that.

Love

Sohu Sethi

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you have a safe trip. Also, I hope you will have a merry Christmas! For Christmas I would like: an ipad with charger and a case, a kindle with case, a bath bomb kit, and American girl wellie wishers pjs for me and my doll and accessories for my doll. I also have a question for you too. This is my question: How does your sleigh fly? Is it magic? Or you’re not sure how it flies? Please answer my questions and tell me how your sleigh flies.

Happy holidays

Austen Cooperstein

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi Santa! School has been oing grate this year. Marker was hiding by the fake house tops. Do you tell the elves where to hide every night? Does Mrs Claus make all of your winter close for Christmas eve? Thank you for bringing all of the children presints all around the world, Santa Claus.

Love,

Cobb Hendrix

Dear Santa Claus,

I can’t whate for Christmas and my elf is crazy Ralph. I wonder if you are ok and redy for Christmas Santa can you please give me a xbox my dad said yes. Is Mrs. Claus doing good? She is probley making cookies now. Santa thank you for my B.B Gun that you gave me last year.

Sensilyey

Taylor Strain

Dear Santa,

I would like a hover board for Christmas because honestly I think I’m doing pretty well at ome and at school. So anyway, how are you and Mrs. Clause doing? I hope good because I’ve got some questions, what powers you reindeer to fly, what made Roudolph’s nose so bright, was Roudolph born like that. Hope you anserw. Bye Santa.

Love,

Jonan Kerr

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you like my coikes. I just wanted tos ay keep up the good work. How are the raindeer? Can you tell my elf Ollie I will miss him after Christmas? I fyou have time how meny elvs do you have? Can you give me a mony maker? I want to thank you for all the prasents you gave me.

Your friend,

Anderson Lee

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the presents you’ve gaven me every Christmas. I want some very good things for Christmas. I want some things like slime, smelly markers, and a cotton candy maker. I think that I’vwe got better in school Sometimes I have to see Mrs. Black at recessa. But sence the beginning of the week I havn’t.

Your biggest fan

Kathryn Reynolds

Dear Santa Claus,

I miss you and I loved what I got las tyear. My dog wants a bone and my sister wants pom-dom-wows. How are the elves and how many days till Christmas? Is it hard to ride aroud the the wole world in just one night? And thank you for making Christmas awesome!

Love,

Cara Hall

Dear Santa,

How do you gt to evry house in 1 night. Has Cirstmas ever ben in daneger. Has some one eve cot you on tape. I woned a bb-8, I waned to thank you for Ciristmas

Yore friend

Keifer Freenan

Dear Santa,

I want to nowe what is your favorit Dinosaur? Santa did you nowe that mamis have lived befor dinosaur werer mamils? Santa I would like you to bring a fort and wire a string leed us to it. Do you ride in a magic slay or an electric slay?

Love

Beckett Coxwell

Dear Santa,

I hove been a good girl. Can I ask you why send Jingels? Can I get a iphone x? Can I get a puppy? Christmas is my farivto holiday. Thank you for the book. How many eevles do you have?

Love,

Asia Lindsay

Dear Santa,

I would like to know if I been good or bad. I would like a pink tiny truck that is charged. I would also like a new phone and one nerf gun and a pink and purple scooter. I also want to thank you very much. I also would like to know if my elves lost there magic? And I would like some slime.

Your friend

Ruthie Bailey

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is Mrs. Claus okay? I hope she is. This year I would like an Amrican Girl Doll closet I would also like some squishies. Thank you for all my presents. I enjoyed my robo puppy. I can’t wait for you to come to my house.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Anne Smith

Dear Santa,

Marry Christmas! I had fun with the toys you brought me last year. I want some surprise toys. What is your favorite reindeer? What is your favorite type of cookie? How meny have you tasted? Thank you for all the toys you brought me last year. How meny toys do you need to make?

Love

Miles Perry

Hi Santa

How are you? What kind of cookies do you like? The cookies we made last year were burned. What kind of desert do your reindeer like? I want lots of LoL’s for Cristmas. How many elves do you have? Thank you for the presents that you give me each year!

Your friend, Asha Malhotra

Dear Santa,

Are you coming to my tree? Can you buy me presents? Are you going to make my day nice? Are you going to give me books? Thank you for my daygood. Are you going to be nice? How do you catch reindeers? Do you love books? I hope you do. Do you think I am good? What are you doing at your workshop? Are you going to give people toys. I hope you will be nice!

Love, Shanya Stewart

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I would like a remot control t.rex for Christmas. Are you ready for Christmas? If you are I still love you. Two Christmses ago I love the baby Triceratops. How is your live going? Santa thank you for CHRISTMAS!

The person ho loves Chistmas

Henry Robertson

Dear Santa,

Santa everybody likes you. Santa Connor is trying to catch you. Can I have a new fone? Do you take a vacation? Thank you for giving me toys.

Love Lyon Lobgurn

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite elf? Mine is Budy the elf. Am I on the nody list or the good lsit? What is you favorit raindeer? Is my elf ok? When is it coming back towmarow? Thank you for my toys last Christmas. Marry Christmas.

Love Sasha Moore

Dear Santa,

Are you redy for Christmas Santa I try to be good. I’m thankfull for Jeses. I would like a nerf guns for Christmas. How are your raindeer? Are they redy for Christmas? The towanrow you gave me last year was awesome. The ipad you gave me was also awesome too. Can I also have a phone?

Your friend, Connor Griswold

Dear Santa,

I played with my romote control helocopter you gave me last year. How old are you? And how many elves do you have? Are you doing good on the presents? Mery Christmas!!!

Love,

Zander Rust

Dear Santa,

Merry Christas! Thank you for all the presents you have given me for Christmas. I love my elves so mutch. Did you know there is an elf in my classroom named Jingel? He’s supposed to be reporting to you. What has Jingel been reporting? By the way how many elves do you have? How are the raindeer doing? How do you not get burned by the fire? Tell rainder and eves that I said hellow!

Your friend

Ellie Campbell

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good kid this year. At my school there is a elf on our Christmas tree. How do you give everybody in the world present in one night? Am I on the nice lsit or the noty list? Thank you Santa for giving me present every year. Just so you know Christmas is my favorite day! Do you have 1,000,000,000 elfs? How many elfs do you have? How old are you? Where do you live in the noth pole? How does your sled work?

Your friend

Miles Hagerman

Dear Santa,

When you wher born? I want to ask how did you get your slay? And How did you get the raindeers to fly and thank you for my intindo swich.

Your buddey

Herren Camp

Dear Santa,

Are you ready to fly around the WHOLE world? Thanks a lot for all the cool things I got last year. My father wants golf shoes for Christmas. I on the other hand want the Ummmm... the forth Harry Potter book.

Your friend,

Jake Anderson Copeland

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Bible that you gave me last year. Please get my sistters sime and my brother a gocart. Please get me a Bible case. How is Rudolph with the Reindeer. What are your favrite cookies? I hope you eat me cookies. Have a happy Christmas!

from

Sarah Logan

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the escape room activity you gave us last year. Can you get more shoes for Houston? Can you please get a pool in my familys back yard? Thank you for bringing my familys things last year. Thank you for letting our elf Buddy come back.

Sincerely,

Hayden Warren

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for giving me a football for Christmas. I loved playing with it. Santa, My Mimi wants a really good Perfume bottle because hers got burned in her house. Now I want a football Jursey number 41 The Saints Alven Camara. I have been ok I will get better.

Your Friend,

Triston Donovan

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me Maryellen last year. Please bring my parents happines for Chistmas. Can I please have a Dwarf Hamster for Chistmas? I love Chistmas! I think I have the spirit of Chistmas.

Merry Chistmas,

Betsy Beard

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the American girl set you gave me last year. Can you give Palmer a nite set? Can you give me a scooter?

Love,

Ella Williams

Dear Santa,

I want to thank you for my punching gluffs. Santa can you get my mom a Gold neckless with a heart on it? I want a petgo for Christmas.

Your friend,

Tanner Ueltschey

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the police motorcycle you brought me last year. Can you bring a bike to a child who needs one? Can I the training taser? Will you tell Josef’s elf to come? I know all of the elfs have been working hard. I hope all the elves are happy.

Your friend,

Colton Ogden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Nintendo switch that you brought me. I ask you to bring AJ a robot dinosaur. I would like an ipad.

Everyone loves you! Santa, you are the best!

love,

Josh Hubbard

Dear Santa,

I have really enjoyed the hover board you gave me last year. Can you find a surprize for my parents? For Christmas I want a metal detector.

Merry Christmas,

Clay Chustz

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me the makeup last year. Will you please bring Sadie a moped this year? Can I please have Tenny and an art kit this year? Have a bright and Merry Christmas! I love Christmas!

Love,

Pettey Sandifer

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the princess dolls you got me last year. Can you give my brother a phone? Can I have a Barbie Dream House? Thank you. You are the best Santa!

Merry Christmas,

Jordyn Funchess

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the football cards you gave me last year. Can you give my best friend some football cards for his present? Can you get me a 100,000 robucks on roblox?

Love,

Austin McNeil

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me the American Girl vet kit last year. I love it so much. I played with it all year. Can you give Ella a bracelet maker? Can I have a purple hover boud? You are the best!

Love,

Macy Miller

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa how are you doing. Are you ready for Christmas I am. I will tell you what my Brother wants and what I want for Christmas. OK so my Brother wants a tiny little police car thats what my Brother wants. And I want a KTM 75 dirtbike I am trying The best I am to be good and I am trying to be good for your Elfs too good Bye and thank you.

Love,

Haley Barbour

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for bringing me and my brothers the red car. Santa can you bring Luke a new Free play Amazon. Santa can you bring me also a Free play Amazon. Santa can you also get Jack chew toys. I hope you are doing good.

Love,

Kate Vollar

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the flipazoo. It is fun to play with. I would you to give Perry a new helmet. I have been really good this year. Are you and Mrs. Clause doing good? I love Christmas becase that is when Jesus was born Hope you are doing Well. Have a Happy Christmas.

Love,

Anders Quinn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Nerf Gun. I want a Nintendo Switch this year. My Brother wants a Mickey airplane. My mom wants a Golden watch with a diamond on it. My sister wants a doll. My dad wants Zelda. My dog wants a new chew toy. How are your riandeer.

Your friend

Tommy Litton

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Kit that you gave me last year. My brother is so happy for his phone that you gave him. Santa I want a hamster. But my mom does not want one. But I want one. I hope you and Mrs. Clause are good.

Love,

Sloane Akins

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Thank you Santa for the candy it was so good. I ate it all. Taylor wants an art thing from Santa. I want a stuffed animals that I don’t have. Thanks you Santa. How are the reindeer doing?

Your friend,

Emily Lampton

Dear Santa,

I hope your elves are doing well. Thank you for bringing the Lego pizza. My sister wants a JoJo Siwa doll. and I want the mini candy Sushi. I been good this year and I hope Ms Clus is doing well.

Sincerly, Doulton Linskey

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the ipad you got me last year. My brother really wants a new bike. I really want a new bike too. I hope your elves are doing good. I hope you are doing good too.

Your Friend

Joseph New

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Thank you so much for the puppy. She is now one. I love playing with her. Santa my sister want a horce. Can ou get her one? I want an ipad for Chirstmas. How is Mrs. Clause and the reindeer.

Sincerely,

Margaret Johnston

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the north pole. Thank you for the hoverboard I got last year. Can you please give the needy pepoel a pupy, food, and a home. Can I please have a charger for my hoverboard I lost it. I hope you have a good Christmas!

Love,

Brennan Davis

Dear Santa,

How is it in the North Pole? Thank you for the ipad you brought last year! Could you bring my brother a Mack Book? Also could I have a new Lego friends set? I hope Rudolph is doing good.

Your friend

Ann Marie Penick

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the kitty zoom watch I got last year. Will you please give my little brother the tractor that he wanted. Will you please give me a trip to New York with my friends. How have you been? Are the elves busy? Have a great time at the North Pole!!!!

Love,

Carson Lester

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Fur real dragon you got me last year. Please give my mom a Thor mug. I want a nintendo switch. I hope ou respond. I can’t wait for Christmas!

Your friend,

Gage Cason

Dear Santa,

How’s Rudolph doing. Thank you for my Hoverboard last year. Will you please get Alex a hoverboard to. Will you please get me a mibro. I hope evrybody gets what they want.

Love,

Preston Gough

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph. Thank you for all the fun stuff that you got me. Will you get my brother a new clean car. Please get me a Baby pnk eletric scooter. I hope you have fun with Mrs. Claus.

Your friend Neely Catherine Usry

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. I hope Haley gets a dirt bike for chrismas. I hope I get an apple desck top computer. Santa whats going on at the North Pole? How is the reindeer.

Your friend,

Knox Seward

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? Thank you for the barbie dream house you brought me. Please bring my mom some swelry. Please bring me a gymnastics bar please. Thank you so much!

Your friend,

Frances Watson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my new Rockinbock trian and sweeper. I love them. I think my sister wants a toy horse trailor for Christmas. I would like Rockinbock studd. Santa, you give the best gifts!

Your friend

Laurence Asher

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Ipad. I really like playing on it. It is really cool. Please give William Paw Patrol toys. I want a twenty gage shotgun. Did you lik our cookies. Did your reindeer like our carrots. I hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing good.

Your Friend,

Perry Allen

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Thank you for getting me a skateboard. I liked riding it. Can you get my brother a Nintendo? Santa can you get me a watch, fidget spinner, and a guitar. I hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing Good.

Love,

Gabriella Lomax

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me candy and toys. My friend Pettey probably wants a American Girl Doll. I want a Hoverboard and makeup. What are raindeers like? I hope you have a great day!

Your friend,

Lillian Griner

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I hope your reindeer are doing well. Thank you for Penny my dog. I have so mutch fun with her. I would like you to get Caroline an IphoneX this year. I would like Basketball cards. I would like it if you gave me Steph Curry and Lebron James, Lakers and Cavaliers card.

Your friend,

Henry Bennett

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good person. Can I have a dinosaur and books? I also want cars. I’ve made a present for you. I made a present for each eprson in my family, I’m going to make cookies for you. I made a manger under my tree. I have two elves. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Estephan Choufani

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good. I think my elf Billy says I’ve been good. For Christmos my number one thing I would like is a Project Zorgo mask. I would also like yellow gloves that go with the Zorgo mask. I will try to not have my fireplace on on Christmas Eve. I like your mode of getting around in the weather. You really are awesome.

Love,

Hank Harkins

Dear Santa,

Chrristmas is my favorite holiday I have been a good girl this year. Do you know that at school I have been looking at some of the friends to see if they have been good? Janie is good for christmas I want a jojo cy bowmaker and 2 new art books. I will let my mom get some things. I hope you have a very good Christmas.

Thank you,

Madyson Shields

Dear Santa,

I’m going to make you cookies and milk. I hope you like it. I don’t really want many presents but I will tell you what I do want. I would like a fidget spinner, suprizeamals, treasure x, squishe, and a plushie. I’ve Dear Santa,

My Elf on the Shelf gave me a present. I would like to get a stuffed animal that is a dog that is my favorite. How many reindeer do you have? I hope you have a great day.

Love,

Janie Lewis

Dear Santa,

This year I’ve been very good How are you and Mrs. Claus? What I want this Christmas is Lol dolls and a house for my grandmother. Her house cought on fire. I would also like legos, a Justice gift card and a Nutcracker. That’s it. I HOpe you have a wonderful Christmas.

Love,

Rivers Lee

Dear Santa,

Christmas (Eve) is coming up in 21 (20) days. This is what I want: 1. an elf on the shelf, 2. cinnamon, and 3. tablecloths. I know how to keep the magic in the elf. If you touch your E.O.T.S., (Elf on the Shelf) put a tablecloth under it and sprinkle cinnamon on it. Then shake off the extra cinnamon. Put the elf back in its resting place. (not if you can’t reach it). I can’t wait for Christmas!

Love,

Tripp Owens

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I hope you can bring Christmas to everyone in the world. Bring my Mom and Dad chocolate and bring my brother a game. I want a Kowala pillow from Justice and a fit bit. I almost forgot, Grant wants a toy vaccum. I think this will be the best Christmas ever.

Yours truely,

Samantha Cochran

been waiting for every! I love Christmas!

Love,

Hills Ezelle

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you and the elves are haveing a great time. How do you get from house to house so quick? Can you tell my f Elory is doing good? He is my elf. I want a lot of legos and a Nintendo switch for Christmas. Christmas is the best.

Love,

Ben Compretta

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this Christmas? I really want a smartwatch in blue, please. I have been good all year. How fast do you really go when you are on the sleigh? Do you really have eight reindeer? Please do not forget me, Santa. Please do write back.

Love,

Kolston Martin

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I ahve been nice to my brother but we sometimes we yell at eack other. Thats when he maks fun of me. I want a Barbie, an Elf, and a teddy bear. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Lottie Thompson

Dear Santa,

Do your elves help take care of your reindeer all eyar? I want a lot of stuff. Can you do it. Can you call and tell me what you will give Edderek this year?

Love, Camille Cole

Dear Santa,

How are things? I would like some other things on my list. How are your reindeers? Are your elves ok? Now, back to my Christmas list. I would like golf gloves and a dogbed for Dash - one tghat he will not tear up.

Don’t eat too many cookies.

Love, Levi Luckett

Dear Santa,

How are you? So I have been a good girl msotly. I’ve been getting good grades in school. I have a question for you. How old are you? Please tell me, please. Ok here is my list ... Copic Markers, Slime kit, and Model Magic. I will try to be better in school.

Love,

Sarah Lunardini

Dear Santa,

I hope I’ll be good this time. I tried to find Ellie but I couldn’t find him. Christmas is so fun I can’t wait for you to come. Ellie is having fun at our home. It is Cosmo’s first Christmas. I want a Pick Me Pop Shopkins. Please write back.

Love,

Kate Donaldson

ps will try not to forget the cookies this year

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like World peace, and a telescope. I would also like a go cart, Have a happy day!

Love,

QJ McGowan

Dear Santa,

This christmas I would like some coloring books that is not Jumbo, 500 dollar gift card, and a Magic set. I would also like a christmas villige that my granparents have. Merry Christmas to all!

Love,

Josh Walker

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like 1,000 dolars, go-kart, 1,000 football cards. I would also like a skate board. I hope you have a good Christmas!

Love,

Nash Johnson

Dear Santa,

This christmas, I would like: Some more LOL’s, some culer squishies, and some cute barbie clothes. I would also like some surprises. I hope you have an awesome christmas! Please write back soonn.

Love,

Sasha Alexander

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I would like some soll house furniture, stuffed animals, and a LOL doll house I would also like some clothes for my dolls please. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Mary Gayle Wright

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I would like the Paw patrol look out, the Paw patrol mission cruiser, sky ultiment helicopter, and a Paw patrol trampoline. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Ruth Hopkins

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I would like some Nerf guns, a new Baseball bat, a real too set. The whole set of magic tree house books. I hope you have a good Christmas! You too little reindeers! Sorry if I hurt your feelings.

Love,

Beau Bufkin

Dear Santa,

I would an underground trampoline. Zipline, and a desk. I would also like a new bed with covers. Hope you hav a good Christmas!!

Love, Sawyer Simpson

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hover board, an Incredibles Lego set, and a dictionary. I would also like twenty roblox gift cards or two-thousand roblox.

Love,

John Lusk

Dear Santa,

I would like a phone case, a big big big big big squsky, and a big LOL kit.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Deriney Meelreen

Dear Santa,

I would like Madden 19 for PS4, Fifa 19 for PS4. and an Alvin Kamara color rush jersey. Also I would like a Mookie Peets all tar game jersey (kids). Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Peyton Woods

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Swictch, cozmo remote control. I would also like some puzzle games. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Samuel Woo

Dear Santa,

I would like cool school stuff, the biggest squisky in the world, and a hover board. I also want the biggest LoL in the world. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Vivie Davis

Dear Santa,

I would like some LOL’s Bigger Surprise, Piknepops and an American Girl doll sunrise. I would also like the Barbie dream house. Thank you for sending Whoopsie every year! Thank you for coming every year. I hope you have a good Christmas this year and all years. I hope that you are not late. But you are never late.

Love,

Emma Shay

Dear Santa,

I would like a sqishy, ipod touch case, elf clothes. I would also like a bean bag chair. I hope you have a good Christmas Santa!

Love,

Charlotte Lucas

Dear Santa,

I would like an ipod, Lego set, Lego motor. I would also like 50 dollors for Camp Pioneer. Merry Christmas Santa Clause!

Love,

Hastings Boyd

Dear Santa,

I have a nutcracker that says days until Christmas and there is only 22 days until Christmas. I don’t want to trouble you so I’m only asking for a couple of things and I’ll list them a gaint tedybear, a tun of Legos, and two or three shelfs. I know it’s not much but what can I say I don’t want much. Oh! Is Rudolph still leading the selgh? I would never beg you for any thing but can I have an elf? By! Thanks!

From, Anna Leabre

Dear Santa,

I wanted to ask if you know my elf Silly. I wanted to see if Rudolph is doing good and the only thing I want is wistom, me to love, be kind, and a lot of lego sets, and Nintendo switch.

From, Jackson Page

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph and you? I hope you are okay. I’m okay. When will my elf come? When my Christmas tree comes?” I don’t know! Also can I get for Christmas a new blanket? Also bye!

From, Carlin Johnson

Dear Santa,

Me, Gray, and Reid have been very good. Your elf on the shelf name is John Rex he was in the lving room. On my dad’s reindeer. We are getting mommy a chinese pjs. I want a cat toy and a golden big horse toy. How are the rein deer? Have they been nice? I bet they are pretty cute.

From, Mary Lee Nicols

Dear Santa,

Is Rusolph still guiding your sleigh? When you come in my house you will be amazed by jy tree. Some things I want for christmas are a drone, a dodge toy truck, and remote control car.

From Harrison Thomas

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is Rudolph being invited in the reindeer games? I want a big and nice polares; xbo, ipan exr, and toys that you think that will be good for me and stuff that you think that will be good for my ctackag.

From Alex Jones

Dear Santa,

My elves are cowbell and Thomas. They are funny. This mornig they made bracelets. I lik cowbell because he is a state fan. I like Thomas because he is red.

Love, John Paul

Dear Santa,

I don’t want that many things. I want Junie B Jones books and magic tree house books. I also want Flat=Stanley books. That’s pretty much of all I want. Thank you for the elf. He is very funny and hides in silly places.

Love,

Butler Clark

Dear Santa,

My list is money, slime and a surprise. My faviorite Holiday is Chirstmas. You know it’s not about the presents. How do you go all the way around the world in one night? I don’t have a elf on a shelf. I wish Chirstmas was not the last of the year.

Love, Campbell Hardy

Dear Santa,

Thank you for sending Elf, Jimmy, Bob, and Timmie. Will you tell my elves to be more silly? I want a new ipad for Christmas. I can’t wait to see you.

Love, Nathan Guild

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas a Nintendo switch, pokeman lets go Pikachu and lets go Evee, jawbones, and joycons for the Nintendo switch. Are you busy? Thank you for the toys you gave me.

Love, Knox Hassell

Dear Santa,

I am sorry how bad I was. I want lego sets. How is Rudolf? I know how hard you work. I will give cookies.

Love,

Timothy Fulcher

Dear Santa,

I don’t want a lot of things this cristmas but can you surprise me if you can. I wanted to tell you that I was Rudolph in my school play last year. I love singing about you. Please tell my elf Zippie I said, “hi.” How fast can you wrap your presents? Please leave me lots of nice toys.

Love,

Woody Wise

Dear Santa,

How are you in the North Pole? I’m trying to be good. I want a Barbie pool, a Barbie salon, an LOL pet, and a LOL person and squshies. But the best gift is Jesus’ birthday! I hope he has the best birthday ever!

Love, Hattie Wofford

Dear Santa,

All I can get is three gifts so this is what I want: a hoverboard, a Nintendo and also a watch. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Canon Macke

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a flying helicopter. I woud also like a Laptop computer. I woud also like Boxing gloves.

Love, Baxter Hughes

Dear Santa,

Do you have fun on Christmas day? Will you bring me a doll house and an American girl doll, please? Santa, how old are you? I’m eight. Do you have ant pets? If you have any, please leave a note for my pets. Oh, by the way, my sister is going to give you a gift because you work very hard.

Love, Nellie Barnett

Dear Santa,

I want fluffy wobbles. I also want lots of LOLS please. I want LPs, the old ones please. I also want squushies pens. And a Laptop, please, with Roblox on it. Please bring some flying reindeer and a sleigh.

Merry Christmas!

Love, Caroline Louise Smith

Dear Santa,

I would like a piano, please, a 4wheeler and a ramp!!! I would also like a guitar. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Jackson Hall

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a light up hoverboard! Next I would like an Alexa! Lastly, I would like a fitbit! Merry Christmas!

Love, Lauren Carter

Dear Santa,

Is it true that you can’t buy an elf in the store? Well my cousin said that if you don’t have an elf then you don’t have an elf. For Christmas I am not sure what I want so you can surprise me. Have a good Christmas.

Love, Lydia McCormick

Dear Santa,

Please bring me an American girl doll and a slinky. Thank you.

Love, Lydia Jones

Dear Santa,

I really want an electric scooter and some bath bombs. I would also like a baby doll like last year. Please bring me some squishies.

Love, London Mabry

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike. I want a video game. Merry Christmas.

Love,Leland Jeter

Dear Santa,

Don’t eat too many cookies! Sorry. Do you ever get a tummy ache from all those cookies? How do you deliver all those presents in one night? Do you use magic? For Chistm I want a hunting rifle and maybe a fishing pole and a laptop.

Love, Russell Gunn

Dear Santa,

Is it fun in the North Pole? I love Christmas. There is one thing that my mom will not give me this year. It is a Nintendo Switch. So can you get one next year with Fortnite on it please. There are two more things I want. One of them is a leather football and a Garmend vofit. Are your Elves doing good? Our Elf is hiding in crazy places. Merry Christmas Saint Nick!

Love, Tate Shull

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Can you please bring me a Nintendo Switch? I would also like a Merry Christmas. I would like some games for the switch. I would also like a new ipad. I would like a case for the ipad.

Love, Cooper Robichaux

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you want? I think you need a break, you carry so many gifts for good boys and girls. So, I want to keep it simple. All a want is a pocket-knife and maybe some fishing bait. I want all the other stuff to be a surprise because you give the best gifts when I don’t know what they are. THANK YOU FOR GIFTS SANTA!!!

Love, Walker Smith

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last Cristmas. I hope I’ve been a good boy this year I want a new Ipad because my old one is breaking down. I love that you come every year. Please come this year. What do your elfs make and how do your reindeers fly? I have lots of deer at my house. Ill try flying on one of them. I don’t have a sleigh but I do have a sled so I will try flying some day.

Love, Jack Graves

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hover board. And a t.v. I would like a bike. And football cards. I would also a game to play with my borther Merry chrismus!

Love Garrett Maloney

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas. I would lik some purses. I would like a Ipad with a case. I would like a Barbie house. I would like some PJ’s. I would like some LOL dolls. I would like a bike. I would like a desk for my room. I would like a swing that hangs in your room and spinny chairs. I would like some jellpins. Merry Christmas thank you santa.

Love, Tully Reynolds

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want to know how old you are. I’ve been a good boy. I want a dirt bike. I want a magic set, I want a 3D printer I want a digging set. I want a fishing pole. I want an ipod touch.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Baylar Berry

Dear Santa,

How are you? What cookies do you like? Please send me a four wheeler for cristmas. Also can you send me a ipad? I hope you have a good Christmas!

Love, William Needham

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a drum also, I want a remote control helicopter and Legos.

Love,

Walker Fuller

Dear Santa,

Please give me a new phone. I want it because like I want to get a new phone where I can bring it to my friends and I can bring it where ever I go and call people. I want a dirt bike because I can ride it down or up the streets and my friend and I can go riding on the streets together. I want a dog because I can play with it at home and I can take it on walks. I also want a hoveboard so I can ride it in the house and outside. If you don’t like mike or cookies I can give you something else. And tell Jesus I want to thank him for for dieing on the cross for our sins. I also want him to have a good birthday.

Love, Philip Chiasson

Dear Santa,

Can I have a pocketknife so that I can help my daddy cook food on the fireplace outside?

Love, Holden Bell

Dear Santa,

I want LoL dolls, Nella stuff, Barbie stuff, American girl doll stuff, and American girl doll and Elana stuff. What do you want for Christmas, Santa? If there is American girl doll house please get me one.

Love, Avery Warf

Dear Santa,

May I have a camera and a laptop? And I want a dog if I’ve been good.

Love Asia Fortson

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great Christmas! I hope somebody puts gifts under your tree. I really want you to have a great & awesome Christmas! I wonder if Rudolph will guide your sleigh again? Hey! Speaking of Rudolph, I have my old Rudolphy plushie on my front porch! Hope I get Sonic Mania collecters edition for Nintendo Switch!

Love,

Nathan Burkhalter

Dear Santa,

I hope you are ready for Christmas? Are your reindeer ready? This is a little bit of what I want: I want an American girl doll and I don’t know what else. I want you to pick.

Love,

Hannah Day

Dear Santa,

May I please have a hoverboard, chrome book, Elf to do chicks, Camrera Solo, Books, Alabama football gloves, Canton gloves, Canton pant, Canton cleats, Canton sleave, Canton football, santa suit, elf p.js. bendy pencis, writing paper, elf size uniforms for Bumble, Motor Bike, goes 60 mile per hour.

Love, Ben Bowman

Dear Santa,

May I have an American girl doll grand hotel? May I also have a Harry Potter cloak? I would like a tablet, too! I hope you have a good year!

Love, Ellie Yerger

Dear Santa,

How are your elves and you doing? How is Rudolph doing? I love Christmas and you so much! You are the best person I have ever known. I love you, Santa

Love, Leighton Marion

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is a basketball hoop so I can practice at home. And I would like American girl dolls bathroom. I would also like an egg chair for me and my American girl doll.

Love, Clara Cate Stansell

Dear Santa,

I want a box of lol dolls and a box of LPS dolls. I want my britstone ring and a pretty necklace, a rollup bike, a snow cone machine, and American gril doll Thank you please? I want a lot of pretty pens please?

Love, Layne Cannada

Dear Santa,

I know that you are a distraction from the real meaning of Christmas but I will still write a letter. I hope you will bring me an iPhone-X for Christmas. I also want some sharpies because I am an artist. I can’t wait until it’s Christmas morning!

Love, Lydiah Peipon

Dear Santa,

I used to think you were fake but not I don’t. Can I have an iPad and Clone Lego set, a kindle and a football?

Love, Sam Henson

Dear Santa,

For Chirstmas I want a gym mat, art and fitbit. I’ll be thankful for anything.

Love, Calyn Macke

Dear Santa,

I would like a pinball machine, a are hockey table, a football holder for kick offs, a fit bit, and some fishing flies.

Love, Anthon Land

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope your reindeer are getting read for the big day! I have been pretty good this year. This year I would like a phone and a hoverbord and a cat. Please be careful on the roof.

Love, Hannah Cotton

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope your raindeer are getting ready for the big day! I have been pretty good this year I would like 20000 v bucks for my game fortnite please whach out I don’t have a chimni.

Love,

Dev S. Arora

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? What kind of cookies do you like? This year I would like some cloths. cMaybe 1 or 2 pairs of shoose. I need some swimming soots.

Love,

Bahar Bedi

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are well. How are the reindeer? This year I would like anything you would like to give me I do not know what I want this year, exept maybe a drone, some more Bad Kittys, and the next dog man, and yes, I know my mom dose’nt want me to have another stuffed animal, but could you please bring me one? Well, I’m out of thing to say, so I guess this the end of my note.

Love, Robb Bentley

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for Christmas and to find Fruty tawmaraw in t moring.

Love, Alden Baten

Dear Santa,

How are yo and how is Mrs. Claus? I would make you brownies or cookies. I would really like gymnastics stud, a microphone some spy stuff lots of secret diarys with locks and keys. But be careful we might have a fire and it might still be on. I also really really really want an apple ipad.

Love, Callie Brooks

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I have been pretty good this year so I might want a sony camra, a bean bag, and a bulletin board with lights. Don’t eat to many cookies. And go down the right chimney.

Sincerely, Mamie Marshall

Dear Santa,

How is your family? I hope your reindeer are fine. This year I would like a Mangnifing glass. I also new some new clothing and a new coat. I hope you have the safest flight this year. Do you think we could talk together some times? If you don’t know my size, it’s a seven! I hope every body is ready for the big day! I hope you the best Christmas and New Year. 2019 is coming get ready!

Love, Megan Elizabeth Rappul

Dear Santa,

How are you? What kind of cookies do you like? Do you get giftes too? I have a new house this year. How is my elf Callis? I like her. Callis is funny. How are your reindeer? My roof is very tall.

Your friend, Eloise Phillips

Dear Santa,

How are you? How many reindeer do you have? Santa this year I would like ltos of Nintndoe Swich gift cards pleas. How fast do you need to travil to get to evrebodys hous? And how many cacys do you eat on Christmas Eve?

Love Eli Dabit

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a green bike with handle brakes. And a 3DS with games. And are you redy for the big day!

Sincerely,

Your friend Ford Wadlington

Dear Santa,

How are you and your reindeer. I have been okay this year. This year I would like a journal. And star wars lego sets. And a star wars watch. Also a basketball. And a web stringer. I am so excited! Have a save flight.

Love, Mason Crawford

Dear Santa,

Howa re you and Mrs. Santa a fun time! This year I would like to have a bunch of lego sets I love SLIME but my mom said I could’nt I just need a lot of glue. I would like a bunch bunch of squishies big ones. I would all so would like organizers a lot of them for my legos I have lot How are the reindeers. And cantaners.

Love Suniya Patel

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? You are great Santa, I have been realy good this year. This year I would like robot stuff and Neaftguns. You are the best Santa. Whats your favorite cookie? Do like putting toys under the Christmas tree?

Love, Walker Runnels

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is suger cookies your favorite cookie? My favorite cookie is chocolate. I have been good this year. I would like a lego football set, 2 Nintendo swich games, Madeen ia, Mls Atlanta united soccer ball. Have a safe flight!

Love,

Rohan Sood

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are getting ready for the big day! I have been petty good this year. This year I would like a electric dirt bike and a new watch for chistmas. Please come through the front foor.

Love Sundeep Tipnis

Dear Santa,

How are you? I was wandering if I could have two chocolate chip cookies? I hope the reindeer and you will be VERY carfle! I also want turquoise squishies! Have a safe ride…bye!

Love, Eva Jolly Gray

Dear Santa,

I am very excited about Christmas. Are you excited about Christmas? Can I pleas have a lot of squishys. I love squishys! Do you ever get tummy aches from all of your cookie’s? Can I pleas have some make up? Make up is my style! How much cookies do you think you eat every Christmas eve night? Can I also have lots of jumbo squishys? What is your favorite kind of cookies? Just so you know we are both blessed that we both have God with us. What is it like driving a slay? Can I also have a toy lamborghina car that I can drive in. Can I also have a little puppy, pretty pleas that is the thing I mostly want! I love puppys! I hope you have the best Christmas ever!

Love, Maizie Hogan

Dear Santa,

You are the best! My elf is named snowflake I think you know her. I love snowflake so much! I have a mom named Claire and a dad named Tony. I want American Girl stuff from your workshop.

Love, Layla Giachelli

Dear Santa,

Thank you for every year. You always try to make what we want and give it to us. One thing I want for chrismas is a phone. I also want to ask you a question. How do you make the presents so fast? I also want a ipad. Thank you for everything.

Shelby George

Dear Santa,

I hope I’m on the nice list. Question how’s Rudolph? I hope he is still leading the sleigh. Also I want a lazer tage set. I hope I get one.

From Andrew LaFontaine

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a boy doll. I want a real dog. I want leletric scooder.

Corley Grace Kiker

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a sugway and a Xbox and a Ipad and a mighty robot book.

Your friend, Levi Haney

Dear Santa,

This year I want a puppy. And I want a gold huverbord. I want that big lol ball! I want books to donat to people. I want some silly string. That’s all!

Love,

Bentley Dearman

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. I would like the LOL machone then a puppy that is a puppy cute. Then I would like a teddy and last of not lest I would like to give who that do not have food.

Love,

Holly Ware

Dear Santa,

This year I have bin vey good. This year I whant a Xbox. I whant it to snow. I whant a cat. I whant for poeple not to be por.

Youer frinde,

Michael Henderson

Dear Santa,

I want some more books and school supplies for Christmas. I mostly want the hole set of Harry Potter books this year. I would also like very much if you would get me Harry Potter legos.

Your friend,

Chloe Jones

Dear Santa,

I have ben really good this year and I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. The first thing I want is the big LOL under wraps remote control American girl doll car and last I would like a slime kit.

Love,

Neely Grissom

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. There’s three thing that I want. Can I have Mariot Rabbids battle kingdom and a rocking game chair. I have one thing left can I have the nerf gun scravenger.

Love,

Mason Hierlmeier

To, Santa

Dear Santa,

These are the thing I really want for Christmas. I really want a new bike for Christmas. I also want the big LOL manchen. Can I please have a real puppy.

Love,

Mae Myers Naccarato

Dear Santa Clause,

This year I’ve bin really good. What I want for Christmas is a real life puppy, a virtal reality pet, school supplies, a LOL set, a mincraft plushy set.

Love,

Maddie Glidewell

Dear Santa,

This is wut I want this year. I want a art easel, and a undrrap lol, slime spliys, for it to snow.

Love,

Lydia Foote

Dear Santa,

I hope that your ok this year. I don’t want too much this Christmas. All I really want is a hoverboard that is hot pink. Tell Mrs. Claus I said hello.

Love, Sarah Kate Williamson

Dear Santa,

I have been very sweet this year. These are some things I would like. I would like a new bike, slime and some outside toys please. I love you! Have a merry Christmas.

Your friend, Lillie Collins Kirk

Dear Santa,

I have asked God to forgive my sins this year. I would like a Bigger LOL surprise, a slime kit, and a rabbit please. Say hey to Lonnie and Jingle for me. How are things going up there?

Your friend, Rivers McInteer

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year and I would like a new basket ball goal, a fortnite gift card, and a nerf gun. Please tell Simpson I said hi.

Your friend, Riggs Hancock

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year and I would like a hoverbord, back packs and the bigest LOL sprise. Cna you tell the elves hello please.

Your friend,

Weslee Kate Kyzar

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good and nice this year and I would like to have thease things for Chismas. I would like an easel, twisty petz, and a scooter please. How are elf Bella and Elf Elf doing?

Aiden Mectalf

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year and I would like to have these things for Christmas. I would like to have a barbie doll, twisty petz, bracelets, and a notebook. I bet it’s very cold up there. Keep warm! Merry Christmas.

Savannah Grace Hendricks

Dear Santa,

I have not been too good. I’ve been a little bad. Please get me a few presents because I’ve been a little good. I’d like Cozmo, a marble maze, the lego Horizon Express, and another Hot Wheel garage please. I hope you and the elves are not too busy.

Your freind, Dylan Duncan

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year and I would like these things for Christmas. I would like to have a pair of horse earrings, some brown ugg boots with a butten on the side, and a horse necklace. How is Timmie doing up there?

Lydia Cook

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year and I would like these three things for Christmas. I would like squishee, and I also want some twisty petz and a really big LOL please. How is Resess, Jolly and Jingle doing? And how are you doing?

Elan Kirk

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year and I would like to have these things for Christmas. I would like a controlled car, Minecraft people and Skylander people please! Also tell Jingle I said hello!

Andrew Rogers

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be good this year. I hope I have been. So here are the things I really want. I really want two fortnight gifted cards and I really want a huverboard and I really want a paintball fun.

From your frind, Jax Farrell

Dear Santa,

I have ben very good this year. Would you please give me these gifts? I would like a Polly Pocket please. I would also really like a kitten. It would be nice to have a LOL doll. How are things at the workshop?

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really nice this year. And I would like to have a bunch of LOL dolls. And a big LOL house, and a lot of sqishees. Christina is a very good elf!

Taylor Agent

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. May I please have a new bike. Can I also have an x box one. Can I also have a new coat please. I bet it’s cold at the north pole.

Jonah Bain

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year and I would like a i phone 8 for Christmas. I would also like to have a hovrbord, and a tablet for Christmas. Hope everything is going well.

Haley Roscoe

Dear Santa,

How is Rodof doing. Can I get a fortnite gift card. Or maybe some gold. Or a iphone 6. Or a laptop. Or maybe a tv. Or a x-box.

Grayson Guy

Dear Santa,

I would like to no how are your raindeer. I would like you to no I would like a lego set. You are awsome I gave you a nother letter that has more on it. You are so awsome!

Love,

Mary Winston McCraney

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. Hawe are the raindire. I’m haveing fun whith my elf. How old is dasher. How old are you. My elfs ate to much candy and ther stumik hurt and hade to yuse the restroom. How are you. How long have you ben meryed. Thank you for the presents.

Love,

Ashton Jackson

Dear Santa,

How is Comet and Rudof. I want dirt bike and lap top and xbox.

Sinsilery,

Avery Turner

Dear Santa,

For Christmas! I want a iPhone6! And a hunting back pack! And a metledeteter! And how are the randeer?

John Eric Dillon

Dear Santa,

I wunt the old nontendo and I wunt a DS case and I wunt to noke about the rander. Are they ok? Have a good Cresmes. But keep a secret about the rest of the frun me.

Love,

Austin Warren

Dear Santa,

How old is Rudoulf. I hope you like the cookies I gave you. Max my elf is sneky. He is very funny too! Thank you for the presents!

Lilly Ford

Dear Santa,

Thank you so much for evry thing you do each year and this is what I want for Christmas a fingerling, the twisty pet BoBo, a LOL underwraps, candy and happynes.

Bailey Potter

Dear Santa,

Whow are the raindeer. I whant mouse trap and I hopp you have a marry Christmas.

Sinserily, Ethan Rhodus

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Cristmas. I want a wipstick, and a new Barbie Doll, and a soccer goal. And a big squishey! I hope you have a safe jurney.

Merry Cristmas,

From Blair Britt

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas. I would like a really, really, big suff animals. I would like a hopalhop. I would like a jumprope. I would like black yard boots. I would like a braselet mshen. I would like a big peto. Safe cheravels.

Mery Christmas Santa,

Ella McQueen

Dear Santa,

These are what I would like for Christmas. I would like a laptop. I would like a fitbit. I would like a dourtbike. I would like a LOL doll. You are so kind!

Mary Christmas,

Hayden Banks

Dear Santa,

These are some things I would like for Christmas. A Nintindo Switch game case. Nintindo Switch supper smash bros. Xbox one. Nintindo Switch gift cards. Nintindo Switch pro controlla. I hope you have the best Christmas.

Merry Christmas,

Tyler Triplett

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Chistmas. I want a bigger LOL suprise. I want some hatchimoles for Chistmas. I want some LOL pets. I want a purple LOL ball and a LOL blue ball. I want LOL glam glitter balls.

Have a happy merry Chistmas,

Eliza Reynolds

Dear Santa,

I’m going to tell you what I would like for Christmas! I would like a pink bike for Christmas. I would like a robot cat. I would like a phone. I would like a miker phone. I would like a robot dog. I would like a real dog.

I love Christmas.

From,

Ava Carpenter

Dear Santa,

I am so exited for Christmas. I want bean bag for Christmas. I want some squishes. And I want some twisty pets. I want a slime kit. I want some stuffed animals. I want some cute keychains. I hope you have a great Christmas.

Merry Christmas,

Sidney Doty

Dear Santa,

These are some things I want for Christmas. Xbox one, talk boy, hubarbord, bike, headfowns, slingshot.

Merry Christmas,

Chase Joyner

Dear Santa,

These are some things I would like for Christmas. A scatbord, a new ipad, a swich game called super smash brothers, a fortnite head set, and a new soker ball.

Your friend,

Parker O’Reilly

Dear Santa,

These are the things I would like for Christmas! I would love some Twisty pets, a Rainbow Loom and some squeezamals. I hope you have a wonderful Chistmas!

Merry Chistmas,

Fenley Bowie

Dear Santa,

These are the things I want for Christmas! I want a Jo Jo Amerukin girl doll. I want a Narluy baby doll. And a Amaeruhcin girl doll school. I hope you have a Mery Christmas!

Mery Christmas,

Ann Austin Smith

Dear Santa,

These are some things I would like for Christmas. I would like Grayson and a dog.

,

Campbell Breckenridge

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Chistmas. I want a miny gun for Chistmas. I allso want a aletcheck nerf gun. And I want a gun you can drive and it has a littel camran on it.

Mery Chistmas Santa, Joshua Snowdy

Dear Santa,

This is the on thing I want for Chistmas. DIRT BIKE.

Merry Chistmas, Grason Smith

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas! I want a microphone. I want a podism. I want a teal bike with bags hanging off the seat. Remote cotroll hellicopeder. I want golf shoes. I want a golf shirt. I love Christmas! Mery Christmas Santa!

Stella Grace Fuller

Dear Santa,

This year it want my hole rome that says thats a fightin tiger first dowe then I whant a spinosauris and lsu shoos then I want lsu saoks then I weally whant for the lsu band to come then I want long lsu gins.

Will Peart

Dear Santa,

This year I have been really good. For Christmas I want a nintindo swich and I want it to snow. Marry Christmas.

Your pal,

Drake Breadlove

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list? I want a we u please. The Cristmas tree is waiting.

Love,

Katelyn Ensminger

Dear Santa,

Helow Santa can I have a promethean bord please, and how do you get your maigic. I always wonder how and to a skale of one to ten how much do you love cookies, what is your favorite song?

From,

Parker Howe

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all you have given me. This is what I want for Christmas a animal jam membership, Nentedo Swich and lots more. And how is Mrs. Claws doing.

Love,

Sophie Nuchniyom

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year and I would like these things. I would like a Nintendo Switch, a Super Nintendo Entertanment system and a lego mansion please. Tell Mrs. Claus that I said hi.

Your friend,

Sam Cobb