Kevin long is president and CEO of Rivertrust Federal Credit Union

It’s important to learn how to take wise financial steps in your 20s. Whether you’re just starting a career or are still figuring out what you want to do, being in your 20s is an important time to build lasting financial habits for paying bills, saving money and planning for the future.

We know it might not be easy, but here are some important things you should be doing:

Figure out a budget. How much do you make? How much do you owe? And are there ways you can start saving money?

Part of budgeting also includes thinking ahead about things you want to buy and setting goals to make that happen.

Pay your bills on time. That means phone, utilities, rent, credit card debt, or any longer-term debt you might have – such as a student loan or car loan. This will help you build your credit score. Getting utility or phone bills listed in your name can also help build your credit rating.

Pay your credit card bill off each month, if possible. This will keep you from wasting money on interest charges or late fees.

You’ll find that the higher your credit score is, the easier it will be to get a loan when you need one and maybe even qualify you for lower interest rates. You can check your credit report for free at each of the major credit bureaus each year. So, take advantage of that to make sure there are no errors.

Save as much as you can for both short- and long-term needs. This includes saving for things such as:

A car or house.

Starting an emergency fund to cover big, unexpected expenses.

Beginning to build a retirement fund, either through a 401(k) your employer might offer or funding an IRA.

And last but not least, get insurance. This includes health and auto insurance to cover the unexpected.

Learning to make the most of your money in your 20s will pay off now – and in the future. At Rivertrust Federal Credit Union, our Member Relationship Specialists are here to help you on your road to financial wellbeing. If you need an auto loan, home loan, free rewards checking account, or even a credit card, we’re here to help. Call 601.664.2085, come in, or visit us online at rivertrustfcu.com any time.