Bookmobile begins rolling through Madison County

The Madison County library system’s bookmobile will be rolling into a community near you throughout the month of May.

The mobile library will give Madison County residents the opportunity to peruse the shelves, check out popular titles among other library services.

The bookmobile will be making stops at various locations this month and give people access to the library’s database and services.

Several shelves of books in a variety of genres will be available in the mobile library.

Patrons will have the chance to request titles if they are looking for something that is not part of the bookmobile’s collection. Library staff will pull the book for them just like they would at one of the branches and send it out on the next trip to that location.

A combination of community stops and pop-up libraries are on tap for the bookmobile’s May schedule.

MCLS director Tonja Johnson has said the bookmobile will be fully stocked with some of the library system’s most checked out titles and other popular options for adults and children.

The following is a list of stops the library has scheduled for the bookmobile:

Madison Avenue Upper Elementary on Tuesday, May 14 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Madison

Liberty Park on Thursday, May 16 from 2 to 3 p.m., Madison

Walmart on Thursday, May 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Madison

Son Valley on Tuesday, May 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ridgeland

Friendship Park on Tuesday, May 21 from 3 to 4 p.m., Ridgeland

St. Joseph Church on Tuesday, May 21, Gluckstadt, Time: TBA

Walmart on Tuesday, May 21 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Ridgeland

M7 Coffeehouse on Wednesday, May 22 from 3 to 4 p.m., Ridgeland

Madison County Nursing Home on Thursday, May 23 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Livingston Farmer’s Market on Thursday, May 23, Livingston

Chateau Ridgeland on Tuesday, May 28 from 10 to 11 a.m., Ridgeland

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu (Pop-Up) on Tuesday, May 28 from 4 to 6 p.m., Madison