Cameras aiding Ridgeland police with arrests

Two Ridgeland stores were hit with armed robberies within hours of each other on June 17.

Adrian Ready, a detective with Ridgeland Police Department, said that anonymous tips helped them solve one of the cases. However, that might not have been possible without a screen grab from surveillance camera footage.

Three people were arrested in connected with an armed robbery occurring at Game Stop on County Line Road around 5:30 p.m. on June 17.

A van, stolen from midtown Jackson and used in the crime, was also recovered.

Two people entered the store and made off with consoles, game controllers as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects joined a third person and fled the scene in a stolen blue Dodge minivan bearing Louisiana plates. The vehicle was later recovered in Ridgeland after being abandoned by the suspect. No one was injured during this incident.

Jermaine McClure and Bobby Jo Phillips were identified as the ones who entered the store. The driver was Joshua Edwards.

Ready said this would not have been possible without the surveillance footage that led to an anonymous tip identifying the suspects.

Later that night on June 17, the police department were alerted via 911 of an armed robbery at Cappy’s Valero convenience store off Highway 51.

Officers responded and spoke with the store clerk who said he was cleaning the store when a lone suspect entered the store and displayed a firearm demanding the register be opened.

The suspect directed the clerk behind the counter where the cash register was emptied with an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect fled on foot in a northerly direction.

No vehicle description was available. The suspect was described as wearing dark pants, grey hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask and white gloves.

While cameras recorded this incident as well, the suspect’s face was covered, making them harder to identify.

No suspect has been identified in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Ready said the city of Ridgeland does not have an ordinance requiring commercial properties to have video or surveillance cameras on site.

“I wish there was,” Ready said. “It would help with cases like this.”

He said they often, in cases such as these, rely on the security cameras to help identify the suspect.

When a business does not have a camera, they then are sometimes able to find video footage from a neighboring business’ camera that picked up the suspect as they were entering or leaving.

“The biggest thing is not just having a surveillance system, but having a decent one,” Ready said.

He added that they are fairly inexpensive and easy to install.

“Everybody should have them,” Ready said.

If anyone has any information about the armed robbery at Cappy’s, Ready asked that they contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121 or the local Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers number of 601-355-8477.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we have no suspects at this point,” he said. “The public is always a big help. That’s what broke the other case for us.”