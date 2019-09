Council to consider name change for Parham Bridges Park

A popular Northside park could soon be named after a late Jackson Academy student.

Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes has introduced an ordinance to rename Parham Bridges Park to Parham Bridges/Frances Fortner Park.

Fortner was killed in a car crash in 2018 after leaving Jackson Academy. She was set to graduate the following day.

Stokes has placed the item on the council’s September 17 agenda for consideration.