Diaz to preside over Siemens case

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  74 reads
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 10:43am

A former Mississippi Supreme Court justice will preside over the Siemens case.

On October 30, the state’s high court appointed Oliver Diaz Jr. to replace Judge Frank Vollor, who recused himself because of a potential conflict.

The city of Jackson is seeking $225 million in damages against Siemens Industry and its subcontractors for complications associated with the overhaul of the city’s water billing system. Jackson brought on the firm in 2012. The city filed suit this summer in Hinds County Circuit Court. All local judges have previously recused themselves. 

