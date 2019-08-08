First Tennessee Bank awarded bond bid for Ridgeland City Center

The city of Ridgeland has received bids for the construction of the new city center, following the selection of a bank for the issuance of nearly $20 million in bonds.

The Ridgeland board of aldermen awarded the bond issue to First Tennessee Bank, as they had the lowest interest rate at 2.689669 percent.

The city also received bids from Duncan Williams with a 2.967279 percent interest rate; Hutchinson Shockey, 2.76872 percent; Crews and Associates, 2.748065 percent; Raymond James, 2.702253 percent; Piper Jaffray, 2.735160 percent and Robert W. Baird, 2.94999 percent.

This will allow the city to fund several city projects, including a new two-story, 30,739-square-foot city center.

On July 23, the city received four prime general works bids, six prime electrical bids and five prime mechanical bids for the project.

Dean and Dean Associates submitted to the city its recommendation for the lowest and best bids. The board will vote to award the project at the next meeting on August 6.

Mid-state construction was the low bidder for general works, with a base bid of $6,963,000 and alternates totaling $386,000, $407,000 and $64,000 respectively.

Shivers Construction Company LLC was the electrical low bidder, with a $1,100,000 base bid and alternates totaling $84,000 and $78,000 respectively.

The mechanical low bidder is J.L. Roberts Mechanical Contracting LLC with a base bid of 1,100,000.

Dean and Dean Associates recommends accepting the bids and alternates for a total project amount of $10,182,000.

This project has been a part of Ridgeland’s master plan for years, as the current building is outdated, according to Mayor Gene McGee.

His hope with the new city hall is to provide a user-friendly, easy to navigate building for residents. The building will have a meeting room for the Ridgeland board of aldermen and office space for all city departments which are now housed at the current city hall location.

The new city center complex is located off Highway 51 on the empty lot across the street from the Ridgeland library.

The location will allow all city departments to be close by, as the police department and public works are just down the street from that property.

McGee also plans to incorporate new technology in the new building to better cater to residents’ needs. Possible upgrades could include screens in the lobby with information for residents, including upcoming events.

Other projects that are being funded with the bond money include Lake Harbour extension, turf for each field at Freedom Ridge Park and a new parking lot at Walcott Park, which are all in varying stages of construction.

“The Lake Harbour Extension is well under way,” McGee said. “The new turf fields at Freedom Ridge are under construction and should be finished by this fall, and the additional parking at Wolcott is under final design.”