Frascogna chosen to develop reservoir property

Plans are underway for a new residential development at the Barnett Reservoir, which is set to include lakefront lots and others with lake views, in addition to rental properties.

A group called Expedition Point LLC was the successful bidder for a 100-acre property, which will be the site for the residential development.

The property is located at Brown’s Landing, in the southeast corner at the intersection of the Natchez Trace and Highway 43, according to reservoir General Manager John Sigman.

Developer Mark Frascogna went before the Shoreline Development Committee last week to discuss plans for the Expedition Point Inn, which would be located in the commercial/public area of Expedition Point, and cottages.

Of the 180 lots planned for the development, 135 will be waterfront or have lake views.

A portion of the property will consist of cottages. Once the cottages are purchased, the plan is to require them to be available for renters for at least half of the year.

“This is an opportunity for quality, overnight stay,” Frascogna said. “It is a unique opportunity.”

It would be the only property with short-term stay capability on the reservoir.

Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) board president Jennifer Hall requested an architectural rendering of the cottages and the street they will be built on to give the board a better idea of what they are voting on before they sign off.

“This is our first journey down this road,” Hall said of the rental properties.

Frascogna said he would bring the plans before the board in September or October, depending on how long it takes to get the plans worked up.

In addition to housing, plans for the development include a lot of green space, a lodge, a chapel, an amphitheater, a public pavilion and a boardwalk.

“A lot of things for the public to get out and enjoy,” Sigman has said of the property.

The existing public boat launch will remain accessible to the public, according to Sigman. The public will still have access to parking as well.

However, the development will have a number of private piers for boat owners.

Once the lease is signed, Sigman expects construction to get underway quickly after.

“It will take some time to put the infrastructure in place,” Sigman said.

He does not expect lots to be available for purchase this year.

“It would take until the end of the year to get utilities and roadway complete to support houses,” Sigman said.

Once the lease is signed, the PRVWSD board can release an artist’s rendering of the site plan for the development.

“I think it’s a great development,” Sigman said. “It’s a great site with great views of the lake.”

Sigman added that the location of the development will allow access to many recreational opportunities.

This is the first new development to be built at the Reservoir in 12 years, since Harbor Gate was completed in 2007.

However, there have been numerous additional phases of Lost Rabbit and Arbor Landing in recent years.