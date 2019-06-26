Jackson boil water notices lifted
- 188 reads
PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER LIFT
The precautionary boil water notice for the following residents on our drinking water system is now lifted:
• [4500-4699] Village Drive; 39206
PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER LIFT
The precautionary boil water notice for the following residents on our drinking water system is now lifted:
• [1900-2299] Eastover Drive; 39211
• Redbud Road
• Sleepy Hollow Drive
• Twin Lakes Circle
• Greenbriar Drive
• Pebble Lane
For more information, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601.960.1777 / 601.960.1875 after 4 PM.