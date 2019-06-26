Jackson boil water notices lifted

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER LIFT

The precautionary boil water notice for the following residents on our drinking water system is now lifted:

• [4500-4699] Village Drive; 39206

• [1900-2299] Eastover Drive; 39211

• [1900-2299] Eastover Drive; 39211

• Redbud Road

• Sleepy Hollow Drive

• Twin Lakes Circle

• Greenbriar Drive

• Pebble Lane

For more information, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601.960.1777 / 601.960.1875 after 4 PM.