LOHO's Robert Drive finally gets repaved

By WYATT EMMERICH,
  • 73 reads
Mon, 05/13/2019 - 8:34am

After crumbling to practically a dirt road, LOHO's Robert Drive finally gets repaved. It wasn't a multimillion road reconstruction requiring costly engineering fees. Just a simple decent layer of asphalt to smooth the surface.

This is the type of cost efficient road surfacing that is greatly needed on hundreds of Jackson roads. Shout out to Hinds County supervisor Robert Graham for helping get this done.

LOHO is about 300 homes bounded by Eastover Drive to the south, Meadowbrook Drive to the north, Ridgewood Road to the east and I-55 to the west.

Breaking News

LOHO's Robert Drive finally gets repaved

After crumbling to practically a dirt road, LOHO's Robert Drive finally gets repaved. It wasn't... READ MORE

Social

Charles Fleming

Charles Fleming, Madison Central High School maintenance staff member, was honored as January’s employee of the month.

showtime
100 years old
Basketball awards
Science edibles
Voted beautiful

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.