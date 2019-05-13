After crumbling to practically a dirt road, LOHO's Robert Drive finally gets repaved. It wasn't a multimillion road reconstruction requiring costly engineering fees. Just a simple decent layer of asphalt to smooth the surface.

This is the type of cost efficient road surfacing that is greatly needed on hundreds of Jackson roads. Shout out to Hinds County supervisor Robert Graham for helping get this done.

LOHO is about 300 homes bounded by Eastover Drive to the south, Meadowbrook Drive to the north, Ridgewood Road to the east and I-55 to the west.