Madison County moving forward with DPS facility

Madison County is gaining traction in its efforts to bring a driver’s license facility to the area.

Department of Public Safety (DPS) Chief of Staff Mandy Davis and Lt. Col. Ken Brown, Director of the Driver Service Bureau, came to the August 5 meeting of the board of supervisors to ensure the county is still on board with the new facility.

Brown said the next step would be preparing details for a memorandum of understanding between DPS and Madison County and preparing a budget request for the legislature to fund equipment for the facility.

“We want to make sure we are all still on the same page from when we spoke the first time before we request funding for personnel and equipment,” Brown said. “It takes us about eight months to get equipment purchased.”

“As far as y’all coming to Madison County, me, personally, I’m behind it 100 percent,” said District Three Supervisor David Bishop. “This is something that is really needed in our area for numerous reasons. Economic reasons, growth reasons. That was my main concern was staffing.”

“You don’t have to worry about the staffing. We are going to cover those ends completely,” Brown responded.

County attorney Katie Bryant Snell said she would work with DPS and county officials to structure an agreement to bring before the board at the next meeting.

According to County Administrator Shelton Vance, the county is still considering a location near the emergency management complex in Canton.

The 9,200-square-foot facility has been projected to cost up to $3.1 million and could service up to 250 patrons daily.

Vance has been working with DPS officials since November 2018 to design a building suitable, by DPS standards, for the facility.

The building is expected to have space for a gun permit issuance office, as well as potential for commercial driver’s licenses.