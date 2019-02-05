Make Up Day Scheduled from Inclement Weather Closing

  • 160 reads
Tue, 02/05/2019 - 4:30pm

Madison County Schools will be open for a regular school day on February 18, 2019, for faculty, staff, students, and other district personnel. This day will be added as an instructional day to make up for the day of class missed due to anticipated inclement weather on January 29. At their meeting on Monday night, the Madison County Board of Education approved the Superintendent’s request to make up the missed day on February 18, which was scheduled to be a school holiday. According to state law, the missed instructional day of school must be made up because there was no State of Emergency declared.

Obituaries

William Lee Crim, Sr.

September 5, 1929-January 27, 2019

On Sunday, January 27, 2019, lifelong Jacksonian... READ MORE

Nancy Glisan Steele
Janet L. Brackett
Ann Mary Herlihy
Diana Chapman Monsour
Jane Cook Wood

Social

Honor Roll jACKSON aCADEMY

Students listed to the honor roll for the second semester at Jackson Academy include:

Twelfth Grade

Caroler creations
Visit ag museum
swimmers
Get well greetings
Most charming

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.