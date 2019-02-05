Make Up Day Scheduled from Inclement Weather Closing

Madison County Schools will be open for a regular school day on February 18, 2019, for faculty, staff, students, and other district personnel. This day will be added as an instructional day to make up for the day of class missed due to anticipated inclement weather on January 29. At their meeting on Monday night, the Madison County Board of Education approved the Superintendent’s request to make up the missed day on February 18, which was scheduled to be a school holiday. According to state law, the missed instructional day of school must be made up because there was no State of Emergency declared.