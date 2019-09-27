Museum Trail closer to reality with bids scheduled to be opened on October 8

Jackson will soon be one step closer to having a contractor in place for the much-anticipated Museum Trail.

The city is expected to open bids on the project no later than 3 p.m., on Tuesday, October 8.

According to the bid specifications, work will include constructing approximately two miles of trail, adding sidewalks, a pedestrian bridge and signage.

The bid opening marks a major milestone for a project that has been nearly a decade in the making.

Eight years ago, the city received a $1.1 million federal grant to help pay for the trail, which will run from the Two Mississippi Museums to the LeFleur Museum District near Lakeland Drive.

The project has been long promised, but often delayed. It took the city years to obtain the easements needed for it. Additionally, the trail was delayed as the city installed a 48-inch water main along the trail’s future path.

Other complications also ensued, with the pathway had to be redrawn to cut costs.

Initially, the Museum Trail was expected to run along the Pearl River and around the J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plant.

However, engineers determined that the city would have to install a box culvert at a drainage ditch near the plant, which would have significantly raised the project’s cost.

The trail was re-routed through the Belhaven neighborhood.

Plans were drawn up by Neel-Schaffer, Inc.