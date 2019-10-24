New movie theater coming soon to Madison County; improvements to others

South Madison County residents will soon have additional options for date nights or family fun catching films on the big screen.

In Ridgeland, the Malco Renaissance location is set to open soon, and a B&B Theatre is in the works near Northpark Mall.

The Grandview Theater in Madison is upgrading its current location with a 10-lane boutique bowling area, luxury seating and the state’s only IMAX theater.

According to Karen Melton, Malco Theatres Vice President and Director of Marketing, the Renaissance location will be opening in time for the holidays.

“The six-screen boutique theatre, located by the new water feature in the Renaissance at Colony Park, will offer reserved luxury recliner seating with an expanded food and adult beverage menu,” Melton said.

The new building will encompass approximately 25,000 square feet and will sport six all-luxury recliner auditoriums with reserved seating, state-of-the-art Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound & Dolby® Atmos™ audio system in select auditoriums. Patrons will also have access to the new Malco Grill option that includes gourmet quick-casual selections, as well as a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails.

“Malco is very excited about bringing a state of the art, cinema to the Ridgeland community. The end product will be something the community will be very proud to have and enjoy for many years to come”, said Jimmy Tashie, Executive VP of Theatre Operations.

“Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased and fortunate to have the Malco brand as a part of its merchandising mix. It will truly enrich the entertainment component of the Renaissance experience,” said Andrew Mattiace, co-owner and developer of the center.

As for the Grandview Cinema in Madison, a 320-seat IMAX auditorium will be completed in time for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20.” This will be the first and only IMAX location in Mississippi.

“In early 2020, we will begin converting the theatre to all reserved luxury recliner seating and offer an expanded food menu,” Melton said.

Pending approval from the city of Madison, Grandview Theatre is also planning to introduce an adult beverage menu and convert two auditoriums to a 10-lane luxury boutique bowling area.

Work is underway to revamp the theater at Northpark, which is now owned by B&B Theatres.

The board approved the architectural review in August for a B&B movie theater to be located in the old theater building near Northpark at 250 Ring Road. The theater was previously run by United Artists.

B&B Theatres is the sixth largest theater chain in America, with 50 locations spanning seven states.