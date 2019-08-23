News Briefs

Fri, 08/23/2019 - 9:10am

Meadowbrook Redesign

Engineers are expected to begin working next month on a project that could completely redesign Meadowbrook Road in Fondren.

The city of Jackson recently brought on EJES Consultants to draw up plans for road improvements, including plans that would reduce the roadway from four lanes to three and add a multi-use path between I-55 North and West Street.

The roughly $302,000 contract was awarded to the firm in July. The work is being paid for in part with funds from a nearly $2.7 million federal grant awarded to the city to repave and rehab the roadway.

The grant requires a 25 percent match, which will come from one-percent infrastructure tax dollars.

Engineering Manager Charles Williams said there are several reasons the city is considering redesigning the roadway, including calming traffic.

Reducing the number of lanes would also free up space for the addition of a shared-use path.

“We have a lot of (utility) poles located within the existing sidewalk. It may not be feasible to get all of those poles moved, because we have very limited right-of-way to the north,” Williams said.

The new path, along with other improvements, will also make the area ADA compliant.

Williams said once the initial designs are under way, the city will share plans at a neighborhood meeting in the Fondren community.

He said the designs won’t be ready for public view at least until October.

The city received funds for the project earlier this year from the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District.

 

Timberlake Rules Change

Long-term residents at Timberlake Campground were faced with rule and rate changes earlier this year, which included banning storage units and the use of pavers on campsites.

Several long-term residents went before the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) board to request them to reconsider those changes.

The board recently voted to advertise for bids for construction contracts to enhance up to 20 campground pads at Timberlake Campground. This project will expand the pads, rendering the use of pavers unnecessary.

However, those who rent pads that are not slated for enhancement yet requested the ability to continue using their pavers to hold their grills and other items until their pads are enhanced.

The board decided that since they are enhancing pads as funds are available, that pavers will be allowed up until the enhancements are complete across the campground.

However, they decided to stand firm on banning storage units at the campground.

Several long-term residents have storage units up against their campers to store items year-round. Previously, storage units were allowed only if they met the size requirements and were against a camper.

 

