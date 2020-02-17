Pearl River predicted to begin dropping Monday at 6 p.m.

  • 389 reads
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 12:38pm

The Pearl has leveled off at 36.77 feet and should start dropping by 6 p.m. Monday evening. All eyes will soon be on the Tuesday radar map. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms are predicted for Tuesday, with the chance of rain at 90 percent. If the Pearl River basin north of Jackson gets another deluge, the river will start rising again.

Here's the link to ongoing forecasts: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=jacm6&wfo=jan

