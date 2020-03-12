Prep Announces Coronavirus Measures

Jackson Prep headmaster Lawrence Coco has announced measured to combat the coronavius:

Prep Family,

I wanted to provide everyone an update on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) plan that we will be implementing in the coming days at Jackson Prep. Obviously, the health and safety of our students and faculty, and their families, are our priority. We are taking steps to ensure that we respond appropriately and responsibly to this developing situation.

To that end, we will be taking the following steps:

All students, faculty, and staff (and any family members with whom they have been in contact) who have traveled over Spring Break to Europe, Asia, and/or traveled on a cruise ship will need to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time that they returned to the United States. All absences due to self-quarantine will be excused.

All students, faculty, and staff (and any family members with whom they have been in contact) who have traveled to areas of our country that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus are encouraged to use good judgment when deciding whether or not to self-quarantine. All absences due to self-quarantine will be excused.

All students, faculty, and staff who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are encouraged to remain home and not attend school.

Spring Break will be extended by one day for all students until Tuesday, March 17. All faculty will be meeting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, to discuss our action plan as a school. Specifically, we will work to determine how to accommodate students who will have to self-quarantine to ensure that the disruption to their academic progress is minimal. Additionally, we will use this time to discuss how we would effectuate online/distance learning should we have to close school for a period of time.

We fully intend to re-open school on Tuesday, March 17, as the Mississippi Department of Health has not recommended school closures at this time. However, I encourage everyone to stay tuned to Prep's social media channels and email for additional updates.

Please know that we ar﻿e taking this situation very seriously and are working to make good, common-sense decisions in a very fluid situation which is informed by recommendations made by local, state, and federal agencies. We ask that everyone remain flexible as our course of action may change as additional information becomes available.

Lawrence Coco

Head of School

Jackson Preparatory School

Prep Family,

There has been some confusion as to what countries are included in the self-quarantine action plan articulated in the prior Patriot Communication. These countries include all of continental Asia and Europe, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland. We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution, given the number of cases in the United Kingdom and the fact that it operates as an airline hub for much of Europe.

Again, our utmost priority is the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and their families. We appreciate everyone's understanding, given these challenging circumstances.

Lawrence Coco

Head of School

Jackson Preparatory School