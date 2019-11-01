Public hearing introduces proposed changes to comprehensive plan

After more than a year of coordinating with the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD), Madison County is moving forward with proposed changes to its comprehensive plan, amendments to the official zoning ordinance and official zoning maps and land use plan.

A public hearing was held at the October 24 meeting of the county Planning and Zoning Commission for public input on the comprehensive plan, which is the first update to the county’s plan since 2013.

CMPDD principal planner Gray Ouzts said the comprehensive plan is a 25-year plan for the growth of the county. It includes rezoning some areas of Gluckstadt from Agricultural to Residential.

“It lays out what you envision,” Ouzts said. “It is required by state law to address community facilities, transportation, land use and have a goals and objectives section.”

It also includes a land use plan, which stands to be a guide for decision-making for the county regarding zoning, subdivision regulations and other development ordinances.

“In high growth areas, it is highly recommended that these plans be updated every five years,” Ouzts said.

During this process, Ouzts said they have noted some high-growth areas in the county. Since 2012, 43 percent of residential development in the county has been in District Two and 31 percent in District Four.

“Therefore, you’re looking at approximately 75 percent of single-family construction occurring within those two districts,” she said.

This growth and incorporation efforts are evidence of a change of character in that area. This is why some property in the Gluckstadt area are marked for rezoning from Agricultural to Residential.

Some of those areas include Highland Meadows, Cedar Hill Lane, Lake Hill Drive, Chapel Hill Road, Lake Trail, Panther Creek, Lakeshire Parkway, Cherry Hill, Germantown and a section along Catlett Road not quite reaching to Stout Road.

Gluckstadt resident Lisa Williams addressed the commission with a few questions about the changes, including asking if existing property owners in those areas would have to give up certain animals or livestock due to rezoning.

However, current residents are grandfathered in and will retain that ability until the property is sold. New owners would be required to follow the new zoning regulations.

The commission voted to approve the plan, and it is set to be presented to the Madison County board of supervisors at the second meeting of the board in November.