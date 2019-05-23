Residential development planned for reservoir; 180 lots with 135 on water

The Ross Barnett Reservoir could soon be home to a new residential development featuring lakefront lots and others with lake views.

A group called Expedition Point LLC was the successful bidders for a 100-acre property, where they intend to build the residential development.

The property is located at Brown’s Landing, in the southeast corner at the intersection of the Natchez Trace and Highway 43, according to John Sigman.

Developer Mark Frascogna said they are currently in the closing process with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD).

This process could take roughly 30 to 45 days.

Of the 180 lots planned for the development, 135 will be waterfront or have lake views.

Sigman said they expect the developers to sign a lease with the PRVWSD board sometime over the next couple of months.

At that time, Frascogna said they will be in a position to release renderings and programming information.

In addition to housing, plans for the development include a lot of green space, a lodge, a chapel, an amphitheater, a public pavilion and a boardwalk.

“A lot of things for the public to get out and enjoy,” Sigman said.

The existing public boat launch will remain accessible to the public, according to Sigman. The public will still have access to parking as well.

However, the development will have a number of private piers for boat owners.

“There could also be a lodge type building with its own marina with piers,” Sigman said.

Once the lease is signed, Sigman expects construction to get underway quickly after.

“It will take some time to put the infrastructure in place,” Sigman said.

He does not expect lots to be available for purchase this year.

“It would take until the end of the year to get utilities and roadway complete to support houses,” Sigman said.

Once the lease is signed, the PRVWSD board can release an artist’s rendering of the site plan for the development.

“I think it’s a great development,” Sigman said. “It’s a great site with great views of the lake.”

Sigman added that the location of the development will allow access to many recreational opportunities.

This is the first new development to be built at the Reservoir in 12 years, since Harbor Gate was completed in 2007.

However, there have been numerous additional phases of Lost Rabbit and Arbor Landing in recent years.

