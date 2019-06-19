Residents suing Jackson over water shutoffs

Months after beginning to shut off customers for nonpayment, six Jackson residents have brought suit against the city for shut-off delinquent water accounts.

On June 18, a suit was filed in Hinds County Chancery Court. According to the filings, the plaintiffs have “outstanding water bills varying in amounts from $900 to $34,461.”

The suit was filed a week after Jackson filed suit against Siemens and its subcontactors, a firm that was brought on to completely overhaul the water system in 2012.

The work resulted in numerous problems for the water billing department. Last year, the city reported that more than a third of its water customers were not receiving regular bills. On top of that, thousands of customers received grossly inaccurate bills.

Public Works Director Robert Miller announced late last year that some of the billing problems were being worked out, and that water shutoffs for nonpayment would begin in November.

Earlier this year, the city ramped up its collection efforts, in an effort to generate more revenue for water/sewer billing.

Attorneys for the residents say Jackson shouldn’t be shutting off water, in light of the Siemens complications.

“The city is disconnecting water services for scores of citizens who dispute the inaccurate, woefully inadequate and ‘exorbitant’ bills. Disconnecting water service under such circumstances is arbitrary and capricious, and without substantial justification,” according to court documents.

City officials had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Click here to read the full complaint: https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/water%20shut%20off%20su...