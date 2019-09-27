RESIDENTS VOICE CONCERNS DURING LANDFILL HEARING; HEARING PLANNED SEPT. 26

Madison County residents showed up at the September 16 meeting of the board of supervisors to voice their opposition to the proposed landfill, which would be the third in Madison County.

According to the solid waste permit application submitted to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), the location for the proposed landfill is 2858 North County Line Rd. near Ridgeland and is owned by the Billberry Family Limited Partnership of Bedias, Texas.

Mayor Gene McGee approached the board to ask them not to support the landfill.

“I am here again to plead to you all to withdraw your support for the proposed new landfill that is being proposed on County Line Road just west of Ridgeland,” McGee said. “I’d like to comment on some reasons that we feel strongly about that. Health, safety and welfare of the residents of Madison County and the city of Ridgeland are some reasons.”

McGee also said air quality and nuisance animals are major issues.

“Residents as far as Dinsmor are complaining about the smell,” he said.

Madison County already has two landfills, Little Dixie, off of North County Line Road, and the sanitary landfill just south of Canton. The proposed landfill would make Madison County the only one in the state with three landfills.

Mayor McGee said there is no need for another landfill, as Little Dixie still has “at least two decades” left.

“We will be fighting this as long as it takes, but would love the support of the county,” McGee said.

Larry Henderson, a Madison County resident, said he lives adjacent to Bridgewater in an area that was annexed into Ridgeland approximately three years ago.

“We have been against the landfills for a number of years,” Henderson said. “The population on that side is primarily African American. It’s always put in our communities. It’s always gonna be health issues. The smell definitely hits us first.”

“As a resident of Madison County, I am against bringing our community down,” he said.

Until October 28, residents can voice comments or concerns about NCL Waste’s plans to construct the landfill.

MDEQ will hold a public information session followed by a public hearing at Tougaloo College in the Holmes Hall Auditorium on Thursday, September 26, with the information session beginning at 6 p.m. and the public hearing at 7 p.m.

NCL Waste, LLC, has submitted environmental permit applications to MDEQ for the proposed development and operation of a new municipal solid waste landfill.

Plans include 89 acres designated for disposal area on the 166-acre property.

The Little Dixie landfill serves 30 central Mississippi counties. It also takes garbage from Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

MDEQ reports say that the Little Dixie landfill has approximately 12 years of remaining capacity, and the Canton landfill has 125 years of remaining capacity.

Anyone who wishes to comment on or object to the draft permits may submit comments either while attending the public hearing or via email to Trent Jones at tjones@mdeq.ms.gov, no later than October 28, which is the end of the 30-day public comment period.

All comments will be part of the Permit Board file, which will contribute to its final decision.

The Permit Board, created by Mississippi law to issue or deny environmental protection permits “to control or prevent the release of contaminants into the air and waters of the state.”

According to MDEQ, the board is composed of the Chief of the Bureau of Environmental Health within the State Department of Health; the Director of the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks; the Director of the Office of Land and Water Resources within MDEQ; the Supervisor of the State Oil and Gas Board; the Director of the Department of Marine Resources; the Director of Geology within MDEQ; and the Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce or their respective designees.