St. Andrew’s to close this week in response to virus

RIDGELAND, MS - St. Andrew’s Episcopal School continues to closely follow the COVID-19 coronavirus recommendations and is finalizing a comprehensive plan to protect the well-being of the school’s community.

As of March 14, St. Andrew’s has ​canceled classes​ as well as all after school activities for the week following Spring Break, ​March 16-22.

School leaders have spent the past week monitoring the information being distributed by government officials including the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO). In planning for the future, St. Andrew’s is guided by the health and safety of the entire St. Andrew’s community, as well as the continuity of learning under all possible circumstances.

“We are approaching the unfolding situation by preparing as best we are able while following the most sound research and recommendations,” said Head of School Tom Sheppard. “Amidst a sense of uncertainty, the strength of our St. Andrew’s community will see us through and our commitment to our students will not waiver.”

During this time, school leaders are working to refine our plan and train our faculty to provide continuity of learning should that be necessary. We are also working with our families toward a possible transition to distance learning if that becomes necessary on March 23.

As part of our work, St. Andrew’s leaders are developing plans for all possible scenarios as this is a quickly evolving situation.

For questions please contact Director of Institutional Advancement Stephanie Garriga at (601) 942-3045 or Director of Marketing and Communications Emily Gordon at (601) 572-0514.

###