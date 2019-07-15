Subcontractor files response in Siemens case

Another volley has been fired in the Siemens case. On July 12, U.S. Consolidated, one of the subcontractors working on Jackson’s $90 million water overhaul, filed a response to the city’s complaint.

The city is suing Siemens Industry and its subcontractors for $225 million in damages related to complications with the Siemens contract. Jackson brought on the firm in 2012 to completely overhaul its water system, including installing new meters and implementing a new billing system.

