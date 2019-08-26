U.S. Fifth Circuit hands state a victory in airport takeover bid

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  •
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 9:40am

The state recently scored a victory in its efforts to take over the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that lawmakers did not have to compile a “privilege log” of communications with third parties related to SB 2162, the airport takeover bill, vacating the district court’s ruling.

A copy of the ruling can be found on our website by clicking on the link below. https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/Airport%20ruling%20fift...

 

