U.S. Fifth Circuit hands state a victory in airport takeover bid

The state recently scored a victory in its efforts to take over the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that lawmakers did not have to compile a “privilege log” of communications with third parties related to SB 2162, the airport takeover bill, vacating the district court’s ruling.

