Warren to lead JMAA as interim CEO

  • 135 reads
Fri, 08/09/2019 - 5:09pm

JACKSON, MS – (August 9, 2019) –Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Board of Commissioners has officially appointed Darion Warren, CFM as the new Interim CEO.

Darion began working for JMAA in August of 2016. His “take ownership” outlook has been extremely instrumental in the continuous improvements at both Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and Hawkins Field (General Aviation) Airport (HKS).

As Director of Capital Programming, he was responsible for overseeing and directing the planning, design, and construction of Capital Improvement Program projects in support of the JMAA Strategic Plan 2021. This included forecasting a 5-year Capital Improvement Program for implementation.

As the Chief Operating Officer for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, Darion assisted the CEO in the day-to-day administration of the airport while overseeing the work of the Operations Department to include Airport Operations, Capital Programming, Custodial Services, Hawkins Field Airport, Maintenance, and the JMAA Police Department.

Breaking News

Warren to lead JMAA as interim CEO
JACKSON, MS – (August 9, 2019) –Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Board of Commissioners... READ MORE

Obituaries

Constance Maize Smith
Constance Maize Smith died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at home following a 2... READ MORE
Oscar Edward Wall, Jr
Earlene Milner Lefoldt
Koury and Aron exchange wedding vows June 14 Nerja, Spain ceremony
Patricia Ann Lenon Maury
Alice G. Staples

Social

Above and beyond
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School middle school recognizes students who demonstrate leadership and support of their classmates above and beyond the call of duty as Builders of Peer Support.
Spirit of community
jazz band
Honor Roll Madison Ridgeland Academy
Conference players
JA Highest academic achievement

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.