Warren to lead JMAA as interim CEO

JACKSON, MS – (August 9, 2019) –Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Board of Commissioners has officially appointed Darion Warren, CFM as the new Interim CEO.

Darion began working for JMAA in August of 2016. His “take ownership” outlook has been extremely instrumental in the continuous improvements at both Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and Hawkins Field (General Aviation) Airport (HKS).

As Director of Capital Programming, he was responsible for overseeing and directing the planning, design, and construction of Capital Improvement Program projects in support of the JMAA Strategic Plan 2021. This included forecasting a 5-year Capital Improvement Program for implementation.

As the Chief Operating Officer for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, Darion assisted the CEO in the day-to-day administration of the airport while overseeing the work of the Operations Department to include Airport Operations, Capital Programming, Custodial Services, Hawkins Field Airport, Maintenance, and the JMAA Police Department.