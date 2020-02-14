Waste Management announces possible delays

Fri, 02/14/2020

Waste Management customers in Jackson and surrounding areas, as well as Hinds, Rankin and Madison Counties, may experience delays in collection services due to the predicted flooding from the Pearl River.

Waste Management reminds residential customers to keep their household garbage off the street in areas that are experiencing flooding. If scheduled service is affected, Waste Management will resume normal operations as soon as impacted areas are deemed safe to operate. Impacted areas will be serviced on the next scheduled collection day.

Waste Management appreciates the cooperation of our valued customers as we collectively prepare to manage through this anticipated flooding from the Pearl River.

