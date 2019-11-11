Water to be shut off tonight for some N'side businesses

Some Northside businesses will experience a water outage tonight, thanks to a water main break.

Jackson city officials are planning to shut off water service at approximately 9 p.m. tonight (Monday, November 11) to make repairs to the break. Customers in the 4200 -4299 blocks of the I-55 North frontage road and the 4300-4499 blocks of Old Canton Road will be affected.

Businesses include Wolfe Fine Arts Studio, Chinn and Associates, Newk’s Eatery, Bank First, Morgan and Morgan, Albritton’s Jewelers and some shops at Highland Village, including Whole Foods.

The city did not say when the water would be restored. However, it did say that once service is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued.

It was not known what caused the break or exactly where the break was located. More information will follow as it becomes available.