Race for the Cure postponed

In light of the recent progression of COVID-19, and the CDC guidance to postpone mass gatherings, the 21st annual Komen Metro Jackson Race for the Cure®, scheduled for Saturday, April 25, will be rescheduled to later this year. As soon as details on the new date are known the information will be released.

"While this is incredibly disappointing, the health and safety of our constituents, volunteers, sponsors, and the community as a whole remain our priority. We are continuing to monitor the situation and we remain here for the women and men touched by breast cancer who need our assistance.

"Our event is a day where we can all put aside everything else in our lives and share our space, our stories, our laughter, and our tears to raise money that saves lives. As such, we look forward to sharing that day with you later this year. The funds that are raised for the event support breast health programs in our community including screening, diagnostic testing, treatment assistance, and more. No matter what is happening in the world, breast cancer does not stop and neither do we; as long as breast cancer is here, we are here to fight it with you.

“As an organization that promotes health and wellness, we wanted to do our part in keeping the community safe, especially with the participation of those who have or are experiencing a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Catherine Young, senior vice president.

Updates will be posted to the FAQ section of the event website komenmemphisms.org.