Uptown Drawdown: Kidney Foundation holds sponsor party
The Mississippi Kidney Foundation’s Uptown Drawdown Patron and Sponsor Party was held recently in the home of Kerk and Elizabeth Mehrle.
The party honored supports of the major fundraiser benefitting the kidney foundation.
Scheduled February 29 at the Country Club of Jackson, the black tie optional event will feature more than 50 pieces of original artwork from local artists and silent auction items from across the state. The gala, which starts at 7 p.m., includes a cocktail buffet with music from The Bluz Boys Band. Masters of Ceremony this year are Wilson Stribling and Becker Sams. Ticket purchasers will receive one chance to win the $10,000 jackpot.
Alex Collum, Ben Lane, Leila Lane, Billy Brunt
Kristin and Nathan Wright
David and Anna Adcock, Walton Lane
Jim and Thais Walden, Cynthia and Hugh Parker
Suzanne Wilkinson, Monica Day, Marcy Cader
Doug Minor, Suzanne and Robert Wise, Kent Wilkinson
Ellie and Brian Caswell
Katie and Matt Monsour
Jon and Laura Alice Vandersteeg
Lee Parrott, Leila Lane, Stacie Crim
Alex Collum, Barbara James