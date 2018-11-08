Random acts of kindness Last week, I had a bad morning.

I try to always remember that bad moments do not make a bad day if you don’t let them.

But, sometimes that’s hard to remember when you wake up late because you didn’t hear your alarm, the dog potties inside before you can take her out, you don’t have time to make coffee and have to throw yourself together for an 8:30 a.m. interview.

These “problems” seem so silly when I write them down, but that morning they seemed huge. I was on the verge of letting a few small bad moments stand in the way of what could otherwise have been a good day.

I arrived at my interview at Cups in Madison. I was meeting Nathan Dunaway to talk about his project to spread kindness to honor his grandson’s memory.

I was so excited to finally get my first cup of coffee of the day. I’m typically a three or four cups a day kind of girl. Don’t judge.

Once I placed my order, Dunaway stepped in and quickly placed his order and paid for both of our coffees.

Such a simple gesture put such a huge smile on my face.

I was feeling kind of rotten about my small problems. However, this man, who recently lost a grandchild and has experienced so much pain in the last two years, is using a terrible situation to spread some kindness.

He goes out every day with the intention of spreading kindness in any way that he can to celebrate his grandson’s short life.

Every person you come in contact with has so much going on that you have no idea about. And, I’m sure, most of those problems are much bigger than a missed alarm or a rushed morning.

Dunaway’s message is really simple: Be kind.

Spending money isn’t necessary. All you have to do is treat others with kindness.

After Dunaway’s grandson passed, so many of his classmates visited the family’s home and shared with them memories of Jack.

The thing that really stood out was Jack’s need to help others and be kind. They shared memories of the days when he would give up his lunch to others who did not have anything to eat or how he was the first to befriend a new child in the school.

You never know what a small act of kindness can do for a person. Just a cup of coffee was enough to turn my day around.

Imagine what your kind words or gesture could do for another person.

Nikki Rowell is a staff writer for the Northside Sun.