Historical ignorance

Most American kids are shockingly ignorant of U.S. history. They need more motivation, not less, to learn about this nation’s past and understand how its government works.

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn, however, would throw in the towel. He says he will support eliminating the requirement that high schoolers take a U.S. history test whose failure could keep some of them from graduating.

Gunn has bought into the notion that there’s too much testing in the state’s public schools. Not true. There’s not too much testing. There’s too much test preparation.

Cut down on all those practice tests, but leave the real thing alone on U.S. history.