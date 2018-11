Dear Editor:

You published this opinion by Peter Gilderson in your November 1 edition. Gilderson, incredibly, denounces incivility and disrespect in politics, without once mentioning Donald Trump, the antithesis of civility and respect. Trump has brought the political discourse to its rock bottom, encouraging and empowering haters of every stripe. Gilderson needs to clean his own Republican house, but I expect the voters will do the job for him.

Jim Galloway