letters to the editor:

Dear Editor:

You reported that Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said that the city will receive $1.3 million in sales tax from Costco and approximately $47 thousand in city property tax. Are these figures “gross” taxes or “net” taxes? In other words, has the mayor taken into consideration the lower property taxes from other Ridgeland retailers because they are going to lose a large amount of their sales to Costco?

If he gave you the “gross” number he is being accurate but deceptive. A transparent person would give you all of the pertinent numbers. Also, has he taken into consideration the Costco sales and property taxes that will be diverted to pay off bonds issued for infrastructure because of the Costco project? I think all of the citizens of Ridgeland would like to know the answers to these questions. I would be shocked if he was referring to net taxes. The only thing that is “real money” is the net taxes.

The only “real sales taxes” that Ridgeland will receive are the “net” taxes. Politicians don’t seem to understand that new retailers coming into a city don’t just generate new sales. Most of their sales come from the loss of sales from other retailers. Maybe they do understand, and they just want to deceive the public.

Just to let you know - I am in favor of the Costco. However, I would like to know the real benefit to Ridgeland, not the unimportant “gross” tax numbers.

Stan Pratt

Ridgeland

Dear Editor:

In an article dated September 8, 2018 in the Clarion-Ledger, MDOT officials have said "the Agency needs approximately $225,000,000 million more a year in funding to bring paving up to satisfactory levels on State roads." Another quote in the Clarion-Ledger, "Lawmakers can't agree on spending for roads."

How do we get the money? Politician's solution, Sen. Dean Kirby wants to tax everything to do with transportation, i.e., fuel, electric cars, hybrid cars, and tires.

One way to get the $225 million is to save it. Why do surrounding states including Florida, Texas, and many others have more superior roads than Mississippi? The answer is right under their noses: rubberized asphalt. Rubberized asphalt lasts at least two times longer than regular asphalt. MDOT has been aware of rubberized asphalt for 25 years. This is not a new technology. MDOT has done road tests and have had data for 15 years proving this. Example: In Jackson, Terry Road from the city limits to Byram is a rubberized road that is at least 10 years old and is still doing fine.

If rubberized asphalt roads would last twice as long, the state could easily save that $225 million in Mississippi. This plan also solves the waste tire problem in Mississippi.

Why has this concept not been enacted in Mississippi? Politics - Who has the most money to lose if Mississippi gained $225 million dollars, or more a year? Mississippi's road building industry.

Thomas M. Root

Dear Editor:

I hugged three women Sunday at Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church and planted a kiss on the cheek of one of them. I didn't hug or kiss any men. I throw that confession out there publicly to try to head off any last minute scandal if I am nominated to the Supreme Court. These ladies didn't seem to mind at the time. In fact, they embraced it, so to speak. However, such aggression could easily metamorphose into groping or worse over time in someone's memory; so best to be circumspect and cautious. Fortunately, Nanette, my wife of 65 years, was a witness to my behavior, as she has been to a few thousand such episodes over the years. She has never been overly concerned about such shenanigans, because she knows full well that she has had me securely and exclusively hooked ever since a hay ride at Millsaps College in 1951. Actually, to tell the truth, there may have been a bit of groping going on on that occasion. We haven't discussed this subject in any depth, but I do believe that she is glad that I am heterosexual.

W. Lamar Weems, MD