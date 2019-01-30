Power to be restored for Highland Village area by 6:30 p.m., officials say

Entergy officials expect to have power restored by 6:30 to the area around Northside Drive, after a truck hit a utility pole there this afternoon.

“Crews are on the site now working to make the repairs,” said Entergy Mississippi Director of Communications Mara Hartmann. “The power was knocked out shortly after 2 p.m. and we expect to have everyone restored by 6:30 this evening.”

Around 2 p.m., a truck hit one of the poles near the intersection of Northside Drive and the I-55 North frontage road, knocking out power to 33 customers.

Mainly business customers were affected by the incident. “Broken poles are one of the lengthier repairs we have to make, which is the reason for the extended outage,” Hartmann said.

Jackson Police were directing the traffic there when the Sun arrived on the scene recently.

(Photo by Jennifer Stribling.)